Biomethane Market to Reach USD 32.6 Billion by 2035 as Renewable Gas Adoption and Circular Energy Strategies Accelerate Global Growth

NEWARK, Del., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global Biomethane Market is entering a new phase of large-scale commercialization as governments, utilities, and industrial sectors accelerate investments in renewable gas infrastructure and circular economy initiatives. The market is estimated at USD 15.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to surpass USD 22 billion by 2030, reflecting strong mid-term momentum before transitioning into sustained long-term growth.

Biomethane is increasingly recognized as a strategic renewable fuel capable of reducing dependence on fossil-based natural gas while supporting decarbonization targets across electricity generation, transportation, industrial heating, and residential energy systems. Governments worldwide are strengthening renewable energy policies, waste-to-energy initiatives, and carbon reduction frameworks, positioning biomethane as a critical component of future low-carbon energy systems.

Key Market Highlights at a Glance

Biomethane Market Size (2025): USD 15.4 Billion

Biomethane Market Forecast (2035): USD 32.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 7.8%

Incremental Market Opportunity: USD 17.2 Billion

Agricultural Waste Leads Feedstock Segment: 32.4% Market Share

Power Generation Leads Application Segment: 46.2% Revenue Share

Anaerobic Digestion Leads Production Method: 57.4% Revenue Share

Fastest Growing Country: China (10.5% CAGR)

Key Companies: ETW Energietechnik GmbH, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, SoCalGas, Green Elephant, Mailhem Ikos Environment, JV Energen, and Gazasia Ltd.

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Why Is the Biomethane Market Growing?

The biomethane market is expanding because renewable gas has become an essential solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening long-term energy security. Governments are encouraging renewable gas adoption through feed-in tariffs, renewable gas certificates, blending mandates, carbon credit programs, and renewable portfolio standards that improve investment returns for developers and utilities.

Major growth drivers include:

Growing investments in renewable gas infrastructure and decentralized energy systems.

Rising utilization of agricultural waste, food waste, municipal waste, and sewage sludge for sustainable energy production.

Increasing demand for renewable fuels across transportation, industrial heating, distributed power generation, and hydrogen production.

The market is also benefiting from continuous technological improvements in anaerobic digestion, gas purification, and grid injection technologies that improve production efficiency while lowering operational costs. Utilities and industrial clusters are increasingly developing localized biomethane facilities to improve energy resilience and diversify fuel supply.

Analyst Quote

"Biomethane is rapidly evolving from a niche renewable fuel into an essential component of global decarbonization strategies. Continued investments in waste-to-energy infrastructure, renewable gas distribution, and circular economy initiatives will create long-term opportunities for energy producers, utilities, and industrial consumers," said Nikhil Kaitwade, Senior Energy Market Analyst, Future Market Insights.

Which Feedstock Segment Leads the Biomethane Market?

Agricultural Waste is expected to dominate the global biomethane market with 32.4% of total feedstock demand in 2025.

Its leadership stems from the widespread availability of crop residues, livestock manure, slurry, and other agricultural byproducts that provide stable methane yields throughout the year. Rural biomethane facilities benefit from lower transportation costs while enabling farmers to generate additional revenue from agricultural waste.

Key feedstock highlights include:

Agricultural Waste remains the largest feedstock category.

Organic residues and municipal waste continue gaining adoption.

Sewage waste and biowaste provide consistent urban feedstock availability.

Energy crops remain an important supplementary feedstock in selected regions.

The combination of renewable energy production and nutrient recovery through digestate further improves the economic viability of agricultural waste-based biomethane facilities.

Which Application Generates the Highest Revenue?

Power Generation accounts for 46.2% of global application revenue in 2025, making it the largest end-use sector.

Utilities increasingly utilize biomethane within combined heat and power plants, gas turbines, and distributed energy systems because existing gas infrastructure allows relatively seamless integration. Growing electricity demand and coal phase-outs across multiple countries continue to strengthen biomethane's role in renewable electricity generation.

Application highlights include:

Power Generation leads global demand.

Automotive applications continue expanding through renewable natural gas vehicles.

Industrial applications increasingly utilize biomethane for process heating and energy diversification.

Why Does Anaerobic Digestion Dominate Production?

Anaerobic Digestion represents 57.4% of total production method revenue by 2025.

Its dominance reflects mature technology, operational reliability, scalable plant designs, and compatibility with diverse organic feedstocks including agricultural residues, municipal waste, wastewater sludge, and food waste.

Production method highlights:

Anaerobic Digestion remains the preferred commercial technology.

Gasification gains attention for advanced biomass conversion.

Government subsidies continue supporting new anaerobic digestion facilities globally.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Growing global demand for renewable energy and efficient waste management continues to accelerate biomethane adoption. Organic waste conversion simultaneously reduces landfill volumes while producing renewable gas, supporting national decarbonization objectives and circular economy initiatives.

Market Restraint

High capital investment requirements for production facilities, purification systems, storage infrastructure, and gas grid connections remain significant challenges. Limited renewable gas distribution infrastructure also restricts rapid commercialization in developing markets.

Key Market Trend

Integration of biomethane with renewable electricity, hydrogen production, industrial decarbonization, and sustainable transportation continues reshaping energy strategies worldwide. Improvements in upgrading technologies and decentralized production systems are expanding commercial opportunities across both rural and urban environments.

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Regional and Country Outlook

Country-wise projected CAGR:

China: 10.5%

India: 9.8%

Germany: 9.0%

France: 8.2%

United Kingdom: 7.4%

United States: 6.6%

Brazil: 5.9%

China remains the fastest-growing biomethane market due to significant agricultural resources, large-scale waste-to-energy investments, and strong government support for renewable fuels.

India continues witnessing rapid expansion as agricultural biomass availability, clean cooking initiatives, and renewable energy incentives stimulate new biomethane capacity.

Germany remains one of Europe's technology leaders, supported by mature renewable energy infrastructure and continued investment in agricultural biogas facilities.

France is strengthening biomethane deployment through national gas grid integration and ambitious carbon reduction policies that encourage renewable gas adoption.

The United Kingdom continues expanding renewable gas infrastructure through supportive policy mechanisms including the Green Gas Support Scheme, while the United States benefits from abundant organic waste resources and increasing renewable natural gas investments across transportation and industrial applications.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies shaping the Biomethane Market include:

ETW Energietechnik GmbH – Advanced waste-to-energy engineering solutions.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG – Renewable fuel production from agricultural feedstocks.

SoCalGas – Renewable natural gas infrastructure and distribution investments.

Green Elephant – Cost-efficient biomethane production technologies.

Mailhem Ikos Environment – Municipal waste-to-energy expertise.

JV Energen – Anaerobic digestion plant development.

Gazasia Ltd – Biomethane production and gas grid injection projects.

Competition is increasingly centered on technology efficiency, feedstock optimization, grid integration capabilities, and strategic partnerships with utilities, municipalities, and industrial customers seeking long-term decarbonization solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected size of the Biomethane Market by 2035?

The global Biomethane Market is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2035.

What is the expected CAGR of the Biomethane Market?

The Biomethane Market is forecast to grow at a 7.8% CAGR between 2025 and 2035.

Which feedstock segment leads the Biomethane Market?

Agricultural Waste is the leading feedstock segment with 32.4% market share in 2025.

Which application dominates biomethane demand?

Power Generation leads the market by accounting for 46.2% of total application revenue in 2025.

Which production technology holds the largest market share?

Anaerobic Digestion leads production methods with 57.4% revenue share in 2025.

Which country is expected to grow the fastest?

China is projected to register the highest growth rate with a 10.5% CAGR through 2035.

Who are the major companies operating in the Biomethane Market?

Major market participants include ETW Energietechnik GmbH, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, SoCalGas, Green Elephant, Mailhem Ikos Environment, JV Energen, and Gazasia Ltd.

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