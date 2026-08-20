Essity acquires feminine care business in Brazil

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has entered into an agreement to acquire Kenvue's feminine care business in Brazil, including the market-leading brands Carefree, Sempre Livre and o.b. The purchase price amounts to USD 284m (approximately SEK 2.7bn) on a cash and debt-free basis. The acquisition strengthens Essity's position as a market leader in feminine care in Latin America.

The acquisition is structured as an asset purchase from certain Kenvue subsidiaries and includes ownership of the Carefree, Sempre Livre and o.b. brands for sanitary pads, liners and tampons, as well as related manufacturing equipment in Brazil. For the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2026, the acquired business had net sales of approximately BRL 800m (approximately SEK 1.4bn) with good profitability.

"With this acquisition we establish a strong position in feminine care in Brazil and it marks another step in our strategy to grow in our most value-creating categories. Brazil represents a significant growth opportunity in hygiene and health, where we already hold a leading position in incontinence products," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Brazil and other customary closing conditions as well as the completion of the Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue transaction and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2027.

Essity is a fast-growing global player in feminine care, offering a broad portfolio of sanitary pads, liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes and leakproof apparel under market-leading brands such as Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, Libra and Nosotras. In February 2026, Essity completed the acquisition of the Carefree, Stayfree and o.b. brands in North America from Edgewell Personal Care.

Brazil is one of the world's largest hygiene markets and the fourth-largest feminine care market. Essity is currently a market leader in incontinence products in Brazil with its TENA brand, including a production facility in Jarinu, and has an established presence in the categories Professional Hygiene and Medical Solutions.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CET on August 19, 2026.

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Contact information

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Tel: +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

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