Multi-channel campaign spans Amazon Ads channels including Prime Video, Fire TV, Alexa, and Amazon Fresh Bags, as well as digital media channels and in-store activations across the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The country brand essential COSTA RICA is bringing Costa Rican fresh products to millions of consumers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain through "The Natural Choice," a multi-channel international campaign spanning Amazon Ads channels alongside digital media channels, and more than 240 in-store tasting events at major European retailers. The campaign invites consumers to discover the freshness, quality, and origin of Costa Rican bananas, pineapples, coffee, and cassava.

essential COSTA RICA Brings Costa Rican Agricultural Products to Millions of European Consumers essential COSTA RICA Brings Costa Rican Agricultural Products to Millions of European Consumers

The campaign aims to connect with consumers during both entertainment and shopping moments through video content, recipes, product tastings, and interactive experiences. Under creative themes such as "from our land to your table" and "the natural choice for modern living," the initiative encourages consumers to incorporate Costa Rican bananas, pineapples, coffee, and cassava into easy-to-prepare recipes developed by chefs from each market.

"The Natural Choice" brings the story of Costa Rican produce to audiences through Amazon Ads touchpoints across all three markets, including the Amazon Brand Store, Prime Video ads, a custom Fire TV landing page, Alexa branded experiences in the UK and Germany, and Amazon Fresh Bags in the UK and Spain. All creative is anchored by 12 original recipe videos — four per market — developed by local chefs who interpret Costa Rican ingredients through the lens of their own culture and cuisine.

"At essential COSTA RICA, we are constantly looking for ways to connect our agricultural value proposition with European consumers in a way that feels innovative but above all natural," said Adriana Acosta, Director of essential COSTA RICA. "Working with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab allows us to become part of consumers' everyday lives — whether they are preparing a recipe with Alexa, discovering Costa Rican ingredients on Fire TV before watching a film, or finding recipe inspiration on their Amazon Fresh delivery bag. This campaign not only strengthens the positioning of Costa Rica's agricultural sector but also represents a meaningful way for the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) to support one of the country's most important productive sectors."

This initiative builds on the first phase of "Natural Choice" developed by essential COSTA RICA in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab during the second half of 2025. That campaign — the first-ever multi-market national export brand campaign on Amazon Ads — ran across the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany, using Amazon Ads touchpoints including Fire TV, Prime Video, the Amazon Brand Store, Amazon Fresh Bags, Amazon Lockers, and a branded Alexa experience to bring Costa Rican products to European consumers, and was complemented by activations across digital platforms and high-impact media placements to connect directly with consumers and strengthen the positioning of Costa Rican products in strategic markets.

"What I love about this campaign is how naturally it fits into consumers' lives", says Kate McCagg, Global Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. "Whether they're watching a recipe on Fire TV, cooking hands-free with Alexa, or unpacking their groceries, the story of Costa Rican produce meets them where they are, and adds useful content and vibrancy to an everyday moment."

These actions are part of Costa Rica's broader strategy to diversify its agricultural exports in European markets. According to data from PROCOMER, exports of green coffee, pineapple, banana, and cassava to Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom increased by 23.6% during the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, rising from USD 142.2 million to USD 175.8 million. These results reflect growing demand for Costa Rican products among European consumers who increasingly value quality, sustainability, traceability, and origin.

The campaign is running during the European late spring and early summer, a favorable period for promoting fresh products and lifestyles associated with well-being. In addition to strengthening Costa Rica's international positioning, the initiative seeks to reinforce the country's association with sustainability, biodiversity, and the freshness of its agricultural products and production processes.

This second phase is complemented by in-store activations that bring the campaign experience into direct contact with consumers at retail. In France, 120 tasting events featuring Costa Rican pineapple and cassava are being held in 20 Intermarché supermarkets in and around Paris during June and July. In Germany, an additional 120 fresh pineapple tasting events are taking place in 17 EDEKA supermarkets belonging to the Meyer and Struve groups in Hamburg and surrounding areas during the same period, further strengthening the presence and positioning of Costa Rican agricultural products in both markets.

"The Natural Choice" launched on June 22, 2026, and will run across the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. For more information, visit the essential COSTA RICA Brand Store on Amazon.

About essential COSTA RICA

essential COSTA RICA is Costa Rica's official nation brand, designed to position and capitalise on the country's image in the international market. The strategy aims to strengthen the nation's reputation through tourism, foreign direct investment, and exports.