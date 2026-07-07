EQT to acquire the TachoSil® biosurgery business from Corza Medical

EQT to acquire Corza Biosurgery, a premier biosurgery business built around TachoSil, a leading hemostat and sealant patch used across a wide range of surgical specialties

TachoSil supports improved surgical outcomes through rapid bleeding control and tissue sealing, and is backed by extensive clinical evidence, health-economic data and surgeon advocacy

EQT will support TachoSil and its management team, led by Thierry Leclercq, in their next phase of growth by investing in commercial acceleration, indication and geographic expansion, innovation, and by building out a broader biosurgery platform through M&A

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT X ("EQT") has agreed to acquire Corza Biosurgery (the "Company") from Corza Medical, comprising TachoSil®, a leading dual-action active biologic patch that both controls bleeding and seals tissue during surgery. EQT also announced that Sheri McCoy, former Chair of Johnson & Johnson's Surgical Care Group, will serve as Board Chair of the standalone company upon closing of the transaction.

Corza Biosurgery is a pioneer in complex surgical biologics, with a proven 20+ year track record of highly specialized manufacturing at its facility in Linz, Austria. Used by surgeons in over 50 countries across a broad range of surgical specialties, including cardiovascular, neuro, hepatic and thoracic, the TachoSil patch has an established reputation based on its efficacy, safety profile, and extensive evidence base, including more than 540 clinical trial publications. The Company employs approximately 400 people worldwide.

As surgical procedures become increasingly complex, healthcare providers are placing even greater emphasis on improving patient outcomes, reducing complications, and increasing efficiency. TachoSil addresses these priorities by helping surgeons achieve rapid hemostasis and effective tissue sealing in complex and high-stakes intraoperative situations, supporting shorter procedure times, minimizing adverse surgical events, and accelerating patient recovery. With surgical volumes rising on the back of aging populations, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and ongoing advances in surgical techniques, EQT believes TachoSil is well-positioned to continue expanding its impact on patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

Leveraging its healthcare expertise and global network, EQT will support the Company in its next phase of growth with significant investments in commercial capabilities, innovation and a globally scaled organization. Together with management, EQT will focus on accelerating growth in the U.S. – including through commercial and indication expansions – and broadening adoption across other underpenetrated markets. EQT also sees opportunities to build a broader biosurgery platform through partnerships and complementary acquisitions.

Ethan Waxman, Partner at EQT, said: "TachoSil has a unique clinical value proposition that improves patient outcomes across critical surgical procedures around the world, and is backed by strong physician preference and extensive clinical evidence. We are deeply impressed by the dedication of the Corza Biosurgery team and look forward to partnering with them to expand access globally, invest in growth, and further strengthen the Company's position as a leading biosurgery platform."

"We are excited to partner with EQT during a pivotal moment for TachoSil," said Thierry Leclercq, President of Corza Biosurgery. "EQT's healthcare expertise, operational resources, and commitment to long-term growth align perfectly with our vision to expand access to TachoSil globally and advance innovation."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. It is expected to close during Q4 2026. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to EQT and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel.

With this transaction, EQT X is expected to be 80-85 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

EQT Press Office,

press@eqtpartners.com

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