EQT Real Estate acquires 2.4 million square foot logistics portfolio in key markets across the Southeast U.S.

RADNOR, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Portfolio comprises three modern industrial assets in Savannah, Georgia, Jacksonville, and Lakeland, Florida

Assets are fully leased and located near major ports and key regional transportation hubs

Investment supports EQT Real Estate's focus on high-quality logistics assets in supply-constrained growth markets throughout the U.S.

EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund VI ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired a 2.4 million square foot logistics portfolio across three fast-growing markets in the U.S. Southeast, comprising Savannah, Georgia, Jacksonville, and Lakeland, Florida.

The portfolio consists of three Class A industrial buildings with strong access to critical transportation infrastructure. The Savannah asset is located approximately five miles from the Port of Savannah, one of the busiest container ports in the U.S., while the Jacksonville building benefits from proximity to JAXPORT and regional road networks. The Lakeland asset sits along the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, a key location for serving Florida's large and growing consumer base. The Port of Savannah handled 5.7 million TEUs in 2025, its second-busiest year on record, while JAXPORT moved more than 10 million tons of cargo over the same period.

The assets are fully leased to a range of blue-chip tenants, and were built to modern logistics specifications, including cross-dock layouts, large building footprints, and clear heights that support efficient movement of goods. EQT Real Estate plans to deploy its hands-on approach to active management supporting long-term performance, operational quality, and resilience for current and future occupiers.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "The Southeast continues to stand out as one of the most important logistics corridors in the U.S., driven by population growth, expanding port activity, and the ongoing modernization of supply chains. This portfolio combines scale, modern functionality, and strategic access to critical transportation infrastructure across three markets that we believe will continue to see strong demand from businesses serving the region's growing economy.

EQT Real Estate would like to thank John Huguenard, Trent Agnew, and Will McCormack of JLL who advised the seller, a Brookfield affiliate, in the transaction.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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