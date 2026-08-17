Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2026
News provided byEQT
17 Aug, 2026, 16:08 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 10 August 2026 and 14 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 643,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
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Date:
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Aggregated volume (number of shares):
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Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
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Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
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10 August 2026
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127,000
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346.1576
|
43,962,015.20
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11 August 2026
|
129,000
|
344.8957
|
44,491,545.30
|
12 August 2026
|
129,000
|
348.2675
|
44,926,507.50
|
13 August 2026
|
129,000
|
345.7657
|
44,603,775.30
|
14 August 2026
|
129,000
|
346.7367
|
44,729,034.30
|
Total accumulated over week 33
|
643,000
|
346.3653
|
222,712,877.60
|
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
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2,438,661
|
330.9512
|
807,077,666.40
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 14 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
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Ordinary shares
|
Total
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Number of issued shares1
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1,226,602,864
|
1,226,602,864
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Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
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59,103,426
|
59,103,426
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Number of outstanding shares
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1,167,499,438
|
1,167,499,438
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-33--2026,c4384285
The following files are available for download:
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EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W33 2026
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EQT
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4384285/b1a202ded5398554.pdf
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EQT Transactions 20260810 to 20260814