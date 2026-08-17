Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2026

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EQT

17 Aug, 2026, 16:08 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 10 August 2026 and 14 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 643,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                   

10 August 2026

 

127,000

 

346.1576

 

43,962,015.20

                                   

11 August 2026

 

129,000

 

344.8957

 

44,491,545.30

                                   

12 August 2026

 

129,000

 

348.2675

 

44,926,507.50

                                   

13 August 2026

 

129,000

 

345.7657

 

44,603,775.30

                                   

14 August 2026

 

129,000

 

346.7367

 

44,729,034.30

                                   

Total accumulated over week 33

 

643,000

 

346.3653

 

222,712,877.60

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

2,438,661

 

330.9512

 

807,077,666.40

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 14 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Total

                                   

Number of issued shares1

 

1,226,602,864

 

1,226,602,864

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

 

59,103,426

 

59,103,426

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,167,499,438

 

1,167,499,438

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact 

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-33--2026,c4384285

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4384285/4221448.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W33 2026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3557360

EQT

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4384285/b1a202ded5398554.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260810 to 20260814

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