EQT Life Sciences participates in RQ Bio's USD 115 million Series A financing

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Life Sciences joins new investors Frazier Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph and Wellington Management, alongside existing investors LifeArc, Oxford Science Enterprises and Oxford University Innovation, in RQ Bio's oversubscribed USD 115 million Series A financing

RQ Bio is developing antibody therapies to prevent seasonal influenza in high-risk and immunocompromised populations, with the Series A supporting its clinical progression and broader infectious disease pipeline

As part of the financing, RQ Bio appointed Christian S. Schade as Executive Chairman, having most recently served as President and CEO of Halda Therapeutics

EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce participation in a USD 115 million (GBP 86 million) Series A financing in RQ Bio, a UK biotechnology company developing antibody therapies for the prevention of influenza in high-risk and immunocompromised populations through one of its managed funds. The financing was led by Frazier Life Sciences, with participation from new investors EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph and Wellington Management, alongside existing investors LifeArc, Oxford Science Enterprises and Oxford University Innovation. The Series A funding will support the clinical development of RQ Bio's lead program, RQB01, and help advance the company's broader pipeline of therapies for other infectious diseases.

Founded in 2021 by four leading infectious disease scientists, RQ Bio is developing new antibody therapies that aim to protect people from seasonal flu for an entire season with just one treatment. The company's lead programme is progressing towards clinical development and is intended to provide broad protection for high-risk patients, including those who remain vulnerable despite existing vaccination strategies.

EQT Life Sciences will support RQ Bio as it advances RQB01, its lead programme towards the clinic and continues to expand its broader pipeline. Drawing on its experience backing innovative biotechnology companies through clinical development, EQT Life Sciences will work alongside management and the investor syndicate to help scale the organisation, strengthen development capabilities and support the company's long-term growth.

Felice Verduyn - van Weegen, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: "Influenza continues to pose a significant burden for high-risk populations, despite the availability of existing treatments. RQ Bio's single-administration approach to durable, season-long protection addresses a clear unmet need among the patients who remain most vulnerable. We are excited to support this European company as it advances towards the clinic and expands its pipeline."

Mike Westby, CEO of RQ Bio, said: "Influenza remains a serious and persistent threat for patients whose immune systems cannot rely on vaccination alone. Our vision is to develop a preventative therapy capable of delivering reliable protection for an entire flu season with a single administration. This financing will support clinical development of RQB01 as well as advance our proprietary antibody discovery approach towards a pipeline of assets for prophylaxis of respiratory viral diseases."

As part of the financing, RQ Bio appointed Christian S. Schade as Executive Chairman, who most recently served as President and CEO of Halda Therapeutics that was acquired by Johnson & Johnson for USD 3.0 billion in December 2025. He brings extensive leadership, board and transaction experience from across the biotechnology sector. As Executive Chairman, he will work closely with the management team and Board of Directors to guide corporate strategy and support the Company's continued growth.

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