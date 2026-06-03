END-TO-END INNOVATION FOR THE SUPPLY CHAIN: ANTARES VISION GROUP TAKES CENTER STAGE AT EXPO PACK 2026

On the occasion of the event taking place in Santa Fe (Mexico) from June 2 to 5, the Group presents integrated solutions for inspection, traceability and authentication to make the value chain increasingly efficient, safe and transparent

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, a multinational leader in traceability and quality control, is participating in Expo Pack Santa Fe 2026 (Santa Fe, June 2–5 – Stand 2332), where it will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions for the Food & Beverage industry.

At the core of the offering are three key technological pillars—inspection, traceability and authentication—enabling companies to ensure quality, safety and transparency throughout the entire supply chain, transforming production data into a tangible competitive advantage.

"At Expo Pack Santa Fe, we are presenting solutions designed to concretely address the needs of Food & Beverage companies, with the goal of improving efficiency, quality control and product safety," said Matteo Bandini, Business Owner Food at Antares Vision Group. "Today more than ever, companies need integrated technologies that simplify processes and strengthen their competitiveness in international markets."

Among the highlighted solutions, the ALL-IN-ONE system combines multiple control functionalities within a single platform—from visual inspection to contaminant detection and weight verification—reducing line complexity and facilitating integration.

In particular, these solutions enable:

detection of internal defects and contaminants through advanced technologies such as X-ray systems;

verification of packaging integrity, including the identification of micro-leaks;

real-time control of the correct application of labels, codes and production parameters.

In addition to quality control, serialization and traceability solutions allow each product to be assigned a unique digital identity, enabling end-to-end traceability from manufacturer to final consumer. This approach improves recall management, supports regulatory compliance, and enhances brand protection, helping prevent counterfeiting and parallel markets.

Antares Vision technologies also help optimize production processes by reducing errors and rework, improving operational efficiency and ensuring greater visibility across the entire supply chain.

Through its participation in Expo Pack Santa Fe, Antares Vision Group strengthens its role as a strategic partner for companies aiming to digitalize processes, improve quality and enhance product safety in an increasingly competitive environment.

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ANTARES VISION GROUP @ EXPO PACK 2026 – BOOTH 2332