ANTARES VISION GROUP DEBUTS LASER SPECTROSCOPY LEAK DETECTION TECHNOLOGY AT PROPAK ASIA 2026

Revolutionizing in-line quality control with LDA and breakthrough laser spectroscopy solutions for beverage and food applications in Thailand from 10 to 13 June

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, a multinational leader in traceability and quality control, will showcase its latest innovations at ProPak Asia 2026 (Bangkok, June 10-13, Stand C2-AH28), marking the debut in Thailand of its laser spectroscopy-based leak detection technology.

AVGROUP - LaserSpectroscopy

For the first time on the Thai market, the Group introduces an advanced solution designed for beverages, aerosols, and liquid food, applicable to virtually any type of container. Based on a simple yet highly effective principle, a laser beam passes through the headspace of a sealed container and measures pressure variations to instantly detect micro-leaks at the cap or container neck.

This breakthrough sets a new benchmark in quality control: it works at any line speed, integrates seamlessly into production, ensures maximum precision thanks to gas-specific laser tuning, and enables non-destructive testing, preserving 100% of production while reducing waste and supporting sustainability. At the core of the innovation is a laser spectroscopy technology – In–Line Micro Leakage Inspection for Aerosols, enabling continuous, 100% in-line inspection without sampling, process changes, or production slowdowns.

The solution addresses key challenges across multiple industries:

Water & Soft Drinks : in-line pressure control after capping, prevention of deformation, real-time nitrogen dosing adjustment

: in-line pressure control after capping, prevention of deformation, real-time nitrogen dosing adjustment Beer : accurate cap integrity verification through direct pressure measurement, detecting micro-leaks beyond acoustic or vision limits

: accurate cap integrity verification through direct pressure measurement, detecting micro-leaks beyond acoustic or vision limits Wine : oxygen monitoring in the headspace to preserve quality and shelf life

: oxygen monitoring in the headspace to preserve quality and shelf life Returnable PET : non-contact detection of wear-related micro-leaks in rigid bottles

: non-contact detection of wear-related micro-leaks in rigid bottles Aerosols: replacement of water bath testing with precise, energy-efficient laser inspection

In addition, Antares Vision Group will present a breakthrough solution for MAP packaging (pouches and trays), enabling 100% in-line leak detection (previously considered impossible) without tracer gases, process changes, or speed reduction, ensuring packaging integrity, longer shelf life, and fewer complaints.

"Our debut in Thailand represents a key milestone in bringing this approach to new markets, helping manufacturers detect micro-leaks in real time, improve efficiency, and protect both product quality and brand reputation. At Antares Vision Group, innovation means turning what was once considered impossible into reliable industrial solutions," stated Olivier Fantone, APAC Regional Manager for Antares Vision Group.

ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is a global leader in quality inspection, authentication and end-to-end traceability, which ensures product safety, brand protection and supply chain transparency through innovative technologies. From April 2026, Antares Vision Group is controlled by Crane NXT, a U.S.-based industrial technology company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CXT), global leader in authentication and traceability technologies, which helps customers secure, detect, trace and authenticate what matters most. www.antaresvisiongroup.com