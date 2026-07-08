Emplifi Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading Autonomous CX platform, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening. We feel the recognition reflects Emplifi's continued investment in unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care as part of its broader mission to help brands deliver connected customer experiences at scale.

The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening evaluates vendors on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Emplifi's platform is designed to help brands reduce operational fragmentation by connecting marketing, service, and commerce within a unified platform.

Recent enhancements include the introduction of Emplifi Fuel, the company's Autonomous CX platform, powered by Fuel AI, an intelligence layer that enables brands to automate workflows, connect teams, and optimize customer experiences across the entire customer journey. The roadmap focuses on expanding agentic AI capabilities that support content creation, customer service workflows, and earlier identification of emerging reputational risks.

Emplifi has become the partner of choice for enterprise brands seeking to unify their customer experience operations, chosen for both the breadth of its platform and the way it works alongside the teams that rely on it. That reputation is grounded in three areas:

Enterprise power, without the complexity

Emplifi is built for teams that need to move fast without sacrificing capability. Powered by Fuel AI, the platform connects marketing, commerce, and customer care into a single intelligent system, one that teams can get up and running quickly across regions and use cases, and that remains intuitive as they scale.

A partnership model built around outcomes

Emplifi's relationship with customers doesn't end at go-live. From onboarding through long-term expansion, Emplifi teams work alongside customers to drive adoption and accelerate impact, ensuring the platform's autonomous capabilities translate into real business results: revenue growth, customer retention, and risk mitigation.

A roadmap that earns confidence

Customers don't just value what Emplifi does today, they trust where it's going. With agentic AI, autonomous workflows, and deeper cross-functional integration at the centre of what's ahead, Emplifi positions brands to stay ahead of the curve, turning their customer experience operations into a lasting competitive advantage.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO of Emplifi. "At Emplifi, our vision has always extended beyond social media management. We are building the foundation for connected, intelligent, Autonomous CX; helping brands unify marketing, commerce, and customer care through AI-driven orchestration. We believe this recognition reflects the momentum behind that vision and, more importantly, the results our customers are achieving every day."

To access the complimentary 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening report, click here.

Join Emplifi for a live webinar on July 14, where Emplifi leadership will discuss the recognition and what's ahead on the product roadmap. Register here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening, Claudia Ratterman, Karen Lee, Tia Zervas, 6 July 2026.

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About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

Press Contact: Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi, jordan.lukes@emplifi.io