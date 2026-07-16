Dirt Bike Market to Reach USD 13.57 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Electric Models and Adventure Riding, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the dirt bike market size is expected to grow from USD 10.28 billion in 2026 to USD 13.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing interest in adventure tourism, rising participation from amateur riders, and stronger adoption of electric dirt bikes amid evolving emissions regulations. The popularity of motocross events and advancements in lightweight bike components are further supporting demand. While challenges such as limited riding areas, battery cost fluctuations, and maintenance expenses remain, expanding online sales channels and ongoing improvements in battery technology are expected to sustain market growth.

Dirt Bike Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Popularity of Adventure Tourism and Recreational Off-Road Riding

The growing appeal of adventure tourism and multi-day off-road riding is creating new opportunities for the dirt bike market. Improved access to designated riding trails and recreational areas is encouraging more enthusiasts to combine off-road biking with outdoor activities such as camping and hiking. To meet this demand, manufacturers are introducing versatile, lightweight dual-sport motorcycles that deliver strong trail performance while offering greater comfort for longer rides.

Motocross and Off-Road Racing Drive Dirt Bike Demand

The rising popularity of motocross and off-road racing continues to strengthen demand for dirt bikes worldwide. Greater media coverage, international rider participation, and improved digital engagement are attracting new audiences while encouraging more people to take up the sport. At the same time, youth development programs and broader participation initiatives are expanding the rider base, creating sustained demand for new motorcycles and riding equipment.

"Our assessment of the dirt bike market is built on consistent research practices, transparent evaluation of industry developments, and balanced analysis of demand, competition, and regional trends, giving decision-makers a dependable basis for planning beyond assumptions or isolated market estimates", says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Dirt Bike Market Share by Region

North America remains a leading market for dirt bikes, supported by a well-established off-road riding culture, extensive trail networks, and strong consumer spending on recreational vehicles. Growing demand for electric dirt bikes is encouraging manufacturers to expand their zero-emission offerings, while investments in public riding areas continue to support market growth despite access restrictions in some regions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the dirt bike market, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing interest in outdoor recreation, and growing adoption of electric two-wheelers. Government support for clean mobility, expanding tourism activities, and local manufacturing initiatives are further boosting demand, while technology-focused markets continue to show strong interest in premium off-road motorcycles.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/dirt-bike-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Dirt Bike Industry Segmentation

By Type

Motocross

Enduro

Trail

Dual-Sport

Adventure

Mini / Youth

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

By Engine Displacement

Less than and equal to 125 cc

126 to 250 cc

251 to 500 cc

More than 500 cc

By End-User

Professional (Race Teams)

Amateur / Recreational

Commercial (Rental, Industrial, Defense)

By Price Range

Low-Cost

Mid-Range

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Dealerships and Showrooms

Online Direct-to-Consumer

Specialty Motorsport Retailers

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dirt-bike-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Dirt Bike Industry Companies

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Betamotor S.p.A.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Sherco Motorcycles

TM Racing S.p.A.

Fantic Motor S.p.A.

Rieju S.A.

Segway Powersports

BMW AG

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Loncin Motorcycle

CFMoto

AJP Moto

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