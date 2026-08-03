Aggregates Market to Hit 84.23 Billion Tons by 2031 as Urbanization and Infrastructure Projects Accelerate, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global aggregates market size is projected to increase from 62.14 billion tons in 2026 to 84.23 billion tons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.27%. The aggregates industry demand is being supported by large-scale infrastructure spending, rapid urban development, and increasing construction activity across major economies. At the same time, stricter sustainability standards and greater use of recycled materials are encouraging producers to improve product quality and adopt lower-emission practices.

Emerging Trends in the Aggregates Market

Rising Transportation and Fuel Cost Challenges

The high cost of transporting aggregates remains a key challenge because of their heavy weight and relatively low value. Fluctuating fuel prices continue to increase logistics expenses, while limited rail connectivity in many regions restricts cost-effective long-distance transport. To reduce operating costs and emissions, several producers are investing in cleaner haulage technologies and improving fleet efficiency.

Strict Approval Process for Quarry Development

Opening or expanding a quarry has become increasingly difficult due to lengthy environmental reviews and complex permitting requirements. Compliance with biodiversity protection and land restoration rules often delays projects and raises development costs. As a result, companies with existing permitted sites hold a competitive advantage over new entrants.

Policy Support for Sustainable Construction Materials

Government policies promoting low-carbon construction are creating new opportunities for aggregate suppliers with sustainable operations. Growing demand for environmentally responsible building materials is encouraging producers to adopt cleaner energy, improve emissions reporting, and increase the use of recycled aggregates, strengthening their position in the market.

"As infrastructure investment, urban development, and sustainability initiatives continue to influence demand, the Aggregates market is undergoing steady transformation across both developed and emerging economies. Mordor Intelligence follows a comprehensive research methodology supported by verified primary interviews and secondary data sources, helping stakeholders understand market trends, regional demand patterns, and competitive developments through objective and data-driven insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

For a full breakdown of aggregates market size, segmentation data & competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aggregates-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Aggregates Industry Segments:

By Aggregate Type

Sand

Gravel

Crushed Stone

Slag

Other Aggregate Types (Recycled, Manufactured, etc.)

By Application

Construction

Buildings

Railways

Roadways

Others

Insulation

Other Applications

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Aggregates Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Leads with Infrastructure and Urban Expansion

Asia-Pacific remains the leading regional market, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding transport networks, and ongoing investments in renewable energy and public infrastructure. Large construction projects across China, India, and Southeast Asia continue to drive strong demand, despite tighter environmental controls on natural sand extraction.

North America Benefits from Infrastructure Spending

North America is witnessing steady growth due to government-backed infrastructure upgrades, highway development, and increasing industrial construction. Demand is particularly strong in major growth regions, while the industry's reliance on road transportation keeps logistics costs closely tied to fuel price movements.

Aggregates Companies

Breedon Group plc

Buzzi S.p.A.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings

CRH

Eurocem Limited

Heidelberg Materials AG

Holcim

Luck Stone

Martin Marietta Materials

Quikrete Holdings, Inc.

Rogers Group Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company

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