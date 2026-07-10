Data Center Pumps Market worth $7.35 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Pumps Market by Pump Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps, Inline Pumps, End Suction Pumps, Split Case Pumps), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The global data center pumps market is projected to grow from USD 2.74 billion in 2026 to USD 7.35 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers in the data center pumps market are increasing adoption of liquid cooling technologies, rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure, and rising rack power densities.

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Data Center Pumps Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 2.74 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 7.35 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 17.9%

Data Center Pumps Market Trends & Insights:

The data center pumps market is poised for significant growth, driven by liquid cooling technology, rising demand for data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC), and the ongoing expansion of hyperscale data centers. Operators are rapidly adopting direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and chilled-water systems, among other liquid-cooling methods, to meet growing cooling needs. Moreover, rising rack power density, especially from AI and HPC workloads, is increasing the need for efficient, high-performance pump systems. Hyperscale data centers hold the largest market share, supported by substantial investments from cloud providers and AI-focused infrastructure projects. The colocation sector is also focusing on liquid cooling-ready data centers, enabling higher-density equipment deployment. North America leads the regional market, but Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, driven by expanding cloud infrastructure, shifts to digital services, sovereign AI initiatives, and increased data center construction. Major players in this market include Grundfos, Xylem, Wilo, KSB, Armstrong Fluid Technology, and Flowserve.

North America accounted for 40% of the data center pumps market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Centrifugal pumps accounted for a share of 22%, in terms of value, of the overall market in 2025.

By application, cooling and thermal management systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Grundfos, Xylem, Wilo, KSB, Armstrong Fluid Technology, and Flowserve were identified as the leading participants in the data center pumps market, supported by their extensive product portfolios, global manufacturing footprint, installed base, and strong relationships with hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators.

Sulzer, EBARA, ITT, Pentair, SPP Pumps, and several regional pump manufacturers have strengthened their presence in the data center pump market by offering specialized pump solutions for liquid-cooling infrastructure, chilled-water systems, cooling-water circulation, and heat-rejection applications.

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The centrifugal pump segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall data center pumps market during the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps have emerged as the largest pump type in the data center pumps market due to their widespread use across cooling infrastructure applications. These pumps have been widely specified for chiller systems, condenser water systems, cooling towers, and heat rejection systems. Their ability to deliver high flow rates while maintaining efficient operation has supported widespread adoption across data center facilities. Data centers are becoming larger, and cooling requirements are increasing as operators invest in more advanced cooling infrastructure. This is expected to support continued demand for centrifugal pumps across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

The cooling and thermal management systems application segment is expected to be the largest in the overall data center pumps market during the forecast period.

Cooling and thermal management systems account for the largest share of the data center pumps market due to the critical role pumps play in circulating fluids across chilled water networks, condenser water systems, cooling towers, dry coolers, and liquid cooling infrastructure. Data centers require continuous heat removal to ensure operational reliability and prevent equipment failures, making pumping systems an essential component of facility design. The growing number of hyperscale and colocation facilities worldwide has significantly increased demand for high-efficiency pumps to support large-scale thermal management operations. In addition, ongoing investments in data center modernization, higher rack densities, and energy-efficient cooling technologies continue to drive the deployment of pumping infrastructure across both new construction and retrofit projects, reinforcing the segment's position as the largest application area within the data center pumps market.

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Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the data center pumps market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the data center pumps market due to increasing digitalization, rising internet penetration, and expanding cloud infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are witnessing significant data center development driven by digital transformation initiatives, growing data consumption, and increasing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers across the region is further supporting demand for cooling infrastructure and associated pumping systems. The increasing deployment of hyperscale and colocation facilities, coupled with rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, is further driving demand for advanced cooling infrastructure and associated pumping systems across the region.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Wilo SE (Germany), Xylem Inc. (US), Armstrong Fluid Technology (Canada), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Flowserve Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), and Pentair plc (UK), and others.

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