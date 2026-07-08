Data Center Plastics Market worth $3.44 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Plastics Market by Material (PC, ABS, PVC, PE, PP), Application (Cable & Wire Management, Structural Component, Cooling & Ventilation, Power Distribution System), Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The global data center plastics market is projected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2026 to USD 3.44 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

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Data Center Plastics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 1.52 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 3.44 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 14.5%

Data Center Plastics Market Trends & Insights:

The global data center plastics market is having a strong growth ride, fueled by this explosive expansion of AI - powered computing infrastructure, along with huge hyperscale data center builds and more cloud services adoption all over the world. High-performance plastics are getting more crucial, because operators are chasing better thermal control, improved energy efficiency, and lighter construction stuff that must handle both heavy mechanical loads and constant thermal stress from modern AI processors. As the whole data center ecosystem keeps changing fast to support the digital economy's growth, the need for durable, energy-saving plastic materials keeps climbing across most major regions. So overall, the market stays on an upward trajectory driven by technical progress and by ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts.

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR (19.1%) during the forecast period.

By material, the polyethylene segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (20.6%) during the forecast period.

By application, the plastic pipes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (21.2%) during the forecast period.

By process, the injection molding segment is set to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Covestro AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and BASF SE (Germany) were identified as leading players in the data center plastics market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Teknor Apex (US), AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH (Germany), and RTP Company are leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The market is driving a strong growth trajectory, propelled by the explosive expansion of AI-powered computing infrastructure, massive hyperscale data center constructions, and escalating cloud services adoption worldwide. High-performance plastics are increasingly indispensable as operators prioritize superior thermal management, energy efficiency, and lightweight construction to withstand the intense mechanical and thermal demands of modern AI processors. A notable industry shift is underway as multiwall polycarbonate and other advanced thermoplastics are used for critical applications like aisle containment systems, rack enclosures, and raised flooring, delivering measurable advantages in heat dissipation, operational costs, and structural weight reduction.

The polycarbonate material segment is expected to account for the largest share of the data center plastics market during the forecast period in terms of value.

The polycarbonate segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the data center plastics market due to its superior impact resistance, high heat tolerance, and excellent electrical insulation properties. The material is widely used in server enclosures, electrical housings, connectors, cable management systems, and other critical infrastructure components that require durability and reliability. Its ability to withstand demanding operating conditions while maintaining dimensional stability makes it highly suitable for modern data center environments. Additionally, the growing adoption of high-density computing equipment and advanced power distribution systems is increasing demand for high-performance engineering plastics such as polycarbonate. Its combination of strength, flame resistance, and long service life continues to support its leading position in the market.

By application, the plastic pipes segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The engineering plastic pipes segment, by application, is expected to account for the largest market share by volume in the data center plastics market due to the extensive use of piping systems in cooling, water distribution, and thermal management infrastructure. As data centers increasingly adopt liquid cooling and advanced HVAC systems to support high-density computing environments, demand for durable and corrosion-resistant plastic pipes continues to rise. Plastic pipes offer advantages such as lightweight construction, ease of installation, chemical resistance, and long operational life, making them well-suited for critical facility operations. The ongoing expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, coupled with growing emphasis on energy-efficient cooling solutions, is further strengthening the adoption of plastic piping systems across modern data center facilities.

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North America is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share by value in the data center plastics market, primarily due to the region's mature digital infrastructure and continued investments in next-generation data center facilities. Strong demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence workloads, and edge computing is driving the construction and expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers across the region. This growth is increasing the need for plastic-based components used in cooling networks, electrical systems, cable routing, and equipment housing. Furthermore, the emphasis on operational efficiency, sustainability, and advanced thermal management technologies is supporting the widespread adoption of high-performance plastics in North American data center projects.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Covestro AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), and Celanese Corporation (US).

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