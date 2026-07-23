Single-use Bioreactors Market worth $9.58 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2031 from USD 5.43 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

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Single use Bioreactors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.58 billion

USD 9.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.43 billion

USD 5.43 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.0%

Single-use Bioreactors Market Trends & Insights:

The impact of customer-side business trends in the single-use bioreactors market is shaped by changing biomanufacturing priorities, process intensification, and demand for flexible production capacity. Key trends include increased outsourcing to CDMOs, wider adoption of perfusion and continuous processing, expansion of high-capacity and modular single-use platforms, and growing use in cell & gene therapy and viral vector manufacturing. Digital automation, advanced sensors, process analytics, improved film materials, supply chain resilience and sustainability considerations are also influencing product development and purchasing decisions.

North America accounted for the largest share of 37.9% of the market in 2025.

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment accounted for the largest share of 48.1% of the market in 2025.

By molecule type, the cell & gene therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period.

By process mode, the perfusion/continuous mode segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

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The single-use bioreactors market is expected to expand steadily as biopharmaceutical companies increase investments in biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, and cell & gene therapies. These systems are widely used across cell line development, seed-train expansion, process optimization, clinical production, and commercial manufacturing. Demand also extends to single-use bags, assemblies, sensors, controllers, tubing sets, connectors, and fluid-management components that support closed upstream workflows. Improvements in mixing, oxygen transfer, film performance, bag integrity, and automated control are strengthening process consistency and scalability. Reduced cleaning requirements, faster changeovers, lower contamination risk, and suitability for multiproduct facilities are supporting adoption among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CDMOs, CROs, and research institutes.

The market is increasingly shifting toward integrated, higher-capacity, and application-specific platforms. Although batch and fed-batch processes remain widely used, demand is rising for perfusion-ready systems, high-cell-density processing, continuous manufacturing, and digitally connected operations. Suppliers are developing scalable product families that support technology transfer from laboratory to commercial scale while maintaining consistent process performance. Adoption is also growing in advanced therapy manufacturing, where closed processing, low-shear cultivation, and smaller production volumes are important. At the same time, manufacturers are addressing challenges related to extractables and leachables, plastic waste, component standardization, supply continuity, and large-scale limitations. Increasing outsourcing of process development and biologics manufacturing is further encouraging CDMOs to invest in flexible single-use facilities capable of handling multiple products and production scales.

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2025.

By product, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use bags, single-use assemblies, and other products. Single-use bioreactor systems are further categorized by scale into ≤10 L, 11–100 L, 101–500 L, 501–1,500 L, and ≥1,500 L. The systems segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its higher unit value, expanding installed base, and growing deployment across process development and commercial manufacturing. Within this segment, the 501–1,500 L category accounted for the largest share in 2025, supported by its extensive use in clinical- and commercial-scale production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and biosimilars. These systems provide an effective balance between production capacity, operational flexibility, and scalability for multiproduct biomanufacturing facilities.

By process mode, the perfusion/continuous mode segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the single-use bioreactors market during the forecast period.

Based on process mode, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into batch, fed-batch, and perfusion/continuous process modes. The perfusion/continuous process mode segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for intensified and high-cell-density bioprocessing. Continuous media supply and product removal enable higher volumetric productivity, improved product quality, and longer production runs compared with conventional processes. The growing adoption of cell-retention technologies, automated monitoring, and perfusion-ready single-use bioreactors is further supporting segment growth. Demand is particularly increasing in monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, viral vector, and cell & gene therapy manufacturing, where higher throughput and reduced facility footprints are important.

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North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2025.

The global single-use bioreactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest market share, supported by its established biopharmaceutical industry, substantial biologics R&D activity, mature CDMO ecosystem, and early adoption of disposable manufacturing technologies. The US remained the major contributor owing to its extensive pipelines for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, and cell & gene therapies. Continued investment in modular facilities, process intensification, and flexible commercial-scale production is increasing demand for single-use systems, bags, assemblies, sensors, and controllers. The presence of leading bioprocessing suppliers, advanced regulatory capabilities, and growing adoption of closed and automated upstream workflows further strengthen the region's position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Single Use Bioreactors companies include Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Entegris (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), TECNIC Process Equipment Manufacturing, S.L. (Spain), ZACROS Corporation (Japan), Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland), OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd. (India), New Horizon Biotechnology, Inc. (US), PBS Biotech, Inc. (US), bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany), ABEC, Inc. (US), Esco Lifesciences Group (US), Distek, Inc. (US), SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan), Cell Culture Company, LLC (US), MicroDigital Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BIONET (Spain), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), G&G Technologies, Inc. (US), PharmNXT Biotech (India), and Tofflon Life Science Co., Ltd. (China).

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