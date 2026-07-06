Data Center Chillers Market worth $2.81 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, "Data Center Chillers Market by Product (Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, and Liquid Coolant Chillers), Technology (Scroll Chillers, Screw Chillers, and Centrifugal Chillers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The global data center chillers market is projected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2026 to USD 2.81 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215467314

Data Center Chillers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 1.67 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD $2.81 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 9.0%

Data Center Chillers Market Trends & Insights:

Data center chillers form the backbone of thermal management systems in modern data centers, ensuring that critical IT equipment operates within safe temperature ranges despite continuously increasing computing loads. The market encompasses a range of cooling solutions, including air-cooled chillers, water-cooled chillers, and liquid coolant chillers, each designed to meet specific operational and efficiency requirements. Technologies such as screw chillers, centrifugal chillers, and scroll chillers further enable data center operators to optimize cooling performance across facilities ranging from edge installations to hyperscale campuses. As organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, demand for data storage, cloud services, and real-time data processing continues to expand, increasing the need for reliable cooling infrastructure. The growing deployment of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing applications is placing additional pressure on thermal management systems due to rising server densities and heat generation. At the same time, data center operators are prioritizing energy efficiency, operational reliability, and sustainability, driving investment in advanced chiller technologies. The continued expansion of hyperscale, colocation, and edge data centers across key regions is further strengthening demand, making data center chillers an essential component of next-generation digital infrastructures.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR (11.5%) during the forecast period.

By product, the liquid coolant chillers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (20.0%) during the forecast period.

By technology, the scroll chillers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (11.0%) during the forecast period.

By cooling capacity, the 700–3,000 RT segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Johnson Controls (Ireland), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Carrier (US), Daikin (Japan), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US) were identified as leading players in the data center chillers market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Climaveneta Climate Technologies PVT. LTD. (India), among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Chillers Market"

313 - Tables

50 - Figures

346 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215467314

Data center chillers are specialized cooling systems that support the efficient operation of data centers by controlling temperatures within facilities that house critical IT infrastructure. As modern organizations increasingly rely on digital platforms, real-time data processing, and cloud-based services, maintaining stable thermal conditions has become essential for ensuring system reliability and minimizing operational disruptions. Chillers help data centers manage growing heat loads while supporting continuous equipment performance and energy optimization. The market is benefiting from the rapid expansion of digital ecosystems, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, and the growing need for secure data storage and processing capabilities. In addition, rising investments in new data center construction, modernization of existing facilities, and the development of high-density computing environments are creating sustained demand for advanced cooling technologies. As operators seek to balance performance requirements with energy efficiency and sustainability objectives, data center chillers are becoming an increasingly important component of modern digital infrastructure.

The water-cooled chillers segment, by product, is expected to account for the largest share of the data center chillers market during the forecast period.

The water-cooled chillers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the data center chillers market due to its superior cooling efficiency and ability to support the large and continuous thermal loads generated by modern data centers. As hyperscale facilities, cloud computing centers, and high-performance computing environments continue to expand, operators increasingly require cooling systems capable of delivering consistent performance across large-scale operations. Water-cooled chillers are widely adopted because they can efficiently manage substantial heat loads while supporting lower energy consumption, making them well-suited for facilities where cooling performance and operational efficiency are critical priorities. In addition, the growing emphasis on reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE), improving overall energy efficiency, and maintaining reliable uptime is encouraging the deployment of water-cooled systems in both new and existing data centers. Their ability to provide stable cooling under demanding operating conditions, coupled with the increasing construction of large-capacity data centers worldwide, continues to strengthen their market position. As a result, water-cooled chillers remain a fundamental component of data center thermal management strategies and are expected to account for the largest share of the data center chillers market.

By technology, the screw chillers segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The screw chillers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the data center chillers market owing to its ability to deliver reliable, energy-efficient, and continuous cooling performance across a wide range of data center capacities. These chillers are particularly valued for their operational flexibility, as they can efficiently handle varying cooling loads while maintaining stable performance, which is essential in data centers where heat generation fluctuates based on computing demand. Their robust design, long service life, and relatively lower maintenance requirements make them a preferred choice for operators seeking dependable cooling solutions for mission-critical facilities. Additionally, the growing number of enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers is driving demand for cooling systems that can balance high cooling capacity with operational efficiency. The increasing focus on reducing energy costs, ensuring uninterrupted uptime, and supporting expanding digital infrastructure further strengthens the adoption of screw chillers. As data centers continue to scale and accommodate more intensive workloads, screw chillers are expected to maintain their leading position and play a crucial role in driving the growth of the data center chillers market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215467314

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the data center chillers market due to its extensive concentration of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers, supported by a highly developed digital ecosystem. The region serves as a major hub for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and high-performance computing activities, all of which require advanced cooling infrastructure to manage growing thermal loads. The presence of leading technology companies, cloud service providers, and data center operators has resulted in continuous investments in both new facility construction and the expansion of existing data center capacity. In addition, increasing demand for digital services, online platforms, data storage, and enterprise IT modernization is driving the need for reliable and energy-efficient cooling solutions. The region is also witnessing growing adoption of next-generation cooling technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and supporting higher server densities. As data center operators focus on maintaining uptime, optimizing energy consumption, and accommodating increasingly complex workloads, demand for advanced chiller systems continues to rise, enabling North America to maintain its leading position in the data center chillers market.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Carrier (US), Daikin (Japan), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US).

Get access to the latest updates on: Data Center Chillers Companies and Data Center Chillers Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Liquid Cooling Manifolds Market - Global Forecast to 2033

US Wastewater Treatment Services Market - Forecast to 2031

Europe Heat Exchanger Market - Forecast to 2030

Data Center Heat Exchangers Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/