Data Center Certification Market worth $3.05 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the data center certification market is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 1.16 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.4%.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Data Center Certification Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Certification Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.16 billion

USD 1.16 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 3.05 billion

USD 3.05 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 17.4%

Data Center Certification Market Trends & Insights:

The data center certification market is witnessing strong growth driven by expanding hyperscale and colocation data centers, increasing AI and cloud infrastructure investments, and rising demand for resilient digital infrastructure. Growing emphasis on operational reliability, cybersecurity, sustainability, and regulatory compliance is accelerating certification adoption across the data center lifecycle. Additionally, continuous monitoring, recertification, and evolving certification frameworks are creating new opportunities for certification providers worldwide.

By Certification Type, the facility & reliability certifications segment is expected to account for the largest market share of approximately 22%–27% in 2032, driven by increasing demand for infrastructure availability, operational resilience, fault tolerance, and globally recognized facility certification programs.

By Infrastructure, the power segment is projected to account for the largest market share of approximately 35%–40% in 2032 supported by growing investments in resilient electrical infrastructure, redundancy systems, backup power, and high-density AI-ready data centers.

By Certification Delivery Model, the continuous monitoring & recertification segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous compliance, operational optimization, cybersecurity assurance, and evolving regulatory requirements.

By Data Center Type, the hyperscale segment is expected to account for the largest market share of approximately 55%–60% in 2032, driven by large-scale cloud infrastructure expansion, AI workload growth, and increasing adoption of standardized certification frameworks across global hyperscale facilities.

By End User, the cloud service providers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid investments in AI-ready cloud infrastructure, expanding hyperscale facilities, and increasing demand for operational, cybersecurity, and sustainability certifications.

By region, North America is projected to account for the largest market share of approximately 32%–37% in 2032, supported by extensive hyperscale investments, mature digital infrastructure, stringent compliance requirements, and widespread adoption of globally recognized certification frameworks.

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Growth of the data center certification market is driven by expanding hyperscale and colocation data center investments, increasing AI infrastructure deployments, and rising enterprise demand for resilient digital infrastructure. Organizations are increasingly adopting certification to validate operational reliability, cybersecurity, sustainability, and regulatory compliance throughout the facility lifecycle. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, operational resilience, and continuous compliance is accelerating demand for certification across all stages-design, construction, commissioning, and operations. Additionally, increasing investments in cloud computing, digital transformation, and mission-critical infrastructure are creating significant opportunities for globally recognized data center certification service providers.

Based on certification type, information security & cybersecurity certifications are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The information security & cybersecurity certifications segment is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing cyber threats, expanding AI and cloud deployments, and stricter regulatory requirements for digital infrastructure. Data center operators are prioritizing certification to strengthen security governance, protect critical workloads, and demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized standards. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud, edge computing, and interconnected digital ecosystems is further increasing demand for cybersecurity assurance across mission-critical facilities. Additionally, growing investments in zero-trust architectures, data protection, and continuous security validation are accelerating the adoption of information security and cybersecurity certifications across global data center environments.

Based on infrastructure, the power segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The power segment is likely to dominate the data center certification market because power infrastructure directly determines facility availability, reliability, and operational continuity. Certification of electrical systems, backup power, redundancy, and distribution architecture is essential for meeting tier, resilience, and operational performance requirements. Growing investments in AI-ready hyperscale and colocation data centers are increasing demand for certified power infrastructure capable of supporting high-density computing workloads. Rising emphasis on energy efficiency, power redundancy, grid resilience, and uninterrupted operations is further driving certification adoption, making power the largest infrastructure segment in the global data center certification market.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific data center certification industry is witnessing rapid growth due to expanding hyperscale and colocation data center investments, accelerating AI adoption, and increasing cloud infrastructure deployment across China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries. Rising regulatory focus on operational resilience, sustainability, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency is driving greater adoption of internationally recognized certification frameworks. Growing digital transformation initiatives and investments by global cloud service providers are further supporting market expansion across the region.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in data center certification companies , namely Uptime Institute (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), BSI Group (UK), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), TÜV NORD (Germany), EPI (Singapore), Bureau Veritas (France), Schellman (US), Coalfire Cert (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), and A-LIGN (US). These organizations are expanding their certification portfolios, strengthening regional presence, and forming strategic partnerships to address growing demand for trusted data center certification services.

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