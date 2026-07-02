Daniel Hilkert Takes on Additional Role as Chief Product Officer at zvoove Group

MUNICH, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, today announced that Daniel Hilkert, Chief Commercial Officer, has taken on the additional role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his expanded position, Daniel will bridge commercial strategy and product development to accelerate zvoove's AI-driven growth agenda.

The appointment reflects a new chapter in the value zvoove creates for its customers. For every euro a staffing or workforce company spends on software, it typically invests a multiple of it in the human work around it – from recruiting and payroll to scheduling and compliance. zvoove now addresses that full equation: AI agents that automate these workflows, alongside Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services that deliver fully managed outcomes. Together, they give customers a direct path to higher revenue and stronger margins. Daniel will lead the product strategy to scale this model across the Group.

As the Chief Product Officer (CPO), Daniel will work closely with the zvoove CEOs and entrepreneurial teams across the zvoove club-of-entrepreneurs model, ensuring that commercial insight and product direction reinforce each other. His mandate spans guiding the portfolio of companies to capitalise on AI agent deployment, moving zvoove from selling tools to delivering measurable business outcomes for its 9,000 customers.

"This opportunity is the most significant growth lever we have in front of us", says Oliver Muhr, CEO, zvoove Group. "Software has historically captured a fraction of the value it creates – AI changes that equation fundamentally. Daniel has both the commercial sharpness and the product instinct to lead this shift across our entire group."

Daniel Hilkert, CPO, zvoove Group, adds: "We are at an inflection point where the value of AI in staffing and workforce management is no longer theoretical. The shift from human-operated software to AI agents that deliver outcomes – placing a candidate, generating a pay check, building a schedule – is happening now. I am thrilled by the chance to shape that future together with our entrepreneurs and product teams."

About zvoove Group

zvoove Group is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

More than 9,000 customers trust zvoove Group. Today, they manage over 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs over 1000 people at 28 locations across Europe and Latin America. www.zvoove.com

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