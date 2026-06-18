Crisis24 Opens Global Maritime Operations Center in Manila to Power Intelligence, Consulting and Crisis Response Services

New 24/7 operations center anchors Crisis24's decades of maritime expertise in one of the world's leading seafaring nations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and MANILA, Philippines, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced leader in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced the launch of its new Maritime Operations Center (MOC) in Manila, Philippines.

The new MOC further strengthens Crisis24's maritime practice, which consolidates the heritage of Drum Cussac and NYA International and is trusted by leading ship owners, operators, insurers and law firms to address risks including piracy, geopolitical conflict, sanctions, regulatory shifts and AIS interference.

"Opening a new global Maritime Operations Center in Manila underscores the importance of our Crisis and Security Consulting team's work in this field. Frequently activated for sensitive and high-stakes matters, including piracy and kidnap cases and extracting crew members from active conflict zones, the Crisis24 maritime team is active 24/7 with global coverage across regions including the Indo-Pacific, Somalia, Nigeria and Haiti," said Sid Kosaraju, President at Crisis24.

End-to-End Maritime Capabilities

The new MOC houses a dedicated team delivering Crisis24's maritime services, which include:

24/7 monitoring of maritime incidents and vessel movements.

Crisis and incident response coordination.

Real-time alerts to clients and vessels at sea.

Vessel tracking and behavioral analytics through Crisis24's proprietary MarTrack™ platform, which integrates AIS, satellite and environmental data to flag anomalies, sanctions exposure and AIS disruption in real time.

Sanctions compliance monitoring.

Route, port, and transit risk assessments and intelligence-led forecasting.

The Crisis24 CSC Response Group deployed and supported on an unmatched 350+ crisis activations last year; on immediate notice to move, the team is ready to deploy to the Board room and conflict zone with current and competent full-time experts. Beyond this the Maritime team remains the most active and 'match fit' team in the industry.

Recent activity includes:

An unrivaled record (historic and current) advising on worldwide piracy cases. Not just response advisory services but the full spectrum of activities needed for successful resolution. Recent maritime cases include Somalia, Haiti, Venezuela, Mexico, Yemen, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Guinea.

Supporting stricken vessels and crew that had been attacked during the recent Middle Eastern conflict – and conducting assessments and reassurance consultancy operations in support of concerned maritime stakeholders across the region.

Conducting high risk and complex extractions of seafarers in Southern Ukraine and then supporting long duration support and re-entry operations.

Running sensitive investigations in support of challenging legal and compliance circumstances in the world's 'hard to reach' maritime domains.

The new MOC is part of Crisis24's global network of operations centers, while its location in the Philippines provides access to the talent pool and expertise of one of the world's leading seafaring nations. To learn more about Crisis24's services, visit crisis24.com.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, an extensive global footprint, and the largest team of private-sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response, embedded intelligence, and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com or speak with a Crisis24 expert today.