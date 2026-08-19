Science-led skincare pioneer COSRX strengthens its commitment to the UK beauty industry through landmark partnership with the British Beauty Council.

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skincare brand COSRX has today announced its patronage of the British Beauty Council, becoming the organisation's first-ever K-Beauty patron. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both COSRX and the British Beauty Council, reflecting the growing influence of Korean beauty within the UK market while reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing industry standards through education, innovation and advocacy.

COSRX Becomes the First K-Beauty Patron of the British Beauty Council

As a patron, COSRX will work alongside the British Beauty Council to support key industry initiatives, including the Council's UV Safety Coalition, helping to drive greater awareness around sun protection, skincare education and public health. The partnership also signals COSRX's long-term investment in the UK market as the brand continues to expand its presence and contribute to wider conversations shaping the future of the beauty industry.

COSRX's Founder Jun Sang Hun said about the partnership:

"At COSRX, our mission has always been to help people rediscover their skin's healthy, natural beauty through effective, science-backed skincare—and empower them to live better lives with greater confidence. We believe that positive changes in the skin inspire confidence, and that confidence helps shape a better tomorrow. This is what "Expecting Tomorrow" means to COSRX."

For over a decade, COSRX has redefined what science-led skincare looks like. Combining COSmetics and RX (Prescription), the brand was founded on the principle of creating simple, effective skincare solutions rooted in scientific research and a deep understanding of consumers' skin concerns. Its targeted formulations are designed to support healthier-looking skin while empowering individuals to build effective, accessible skincare routines with confidence.

Built on the belief that skincare should deliver more than surface-level results, COSRX has earned global recognition for its high-performance formulations across barrier repair, hydration, sensitivity and skin texture. Championing minimal ingredients with maximum efficacy, the brand combines concentrated active ingredients with uncomplicated routines to deliver visible, results-driven skincare.

Speaking about the partnership, Millie Kendall OBE, Chief Executive Officer of the British Beauty Council, said:

"We're delighted to welcome COSRX as the British Beauty Council's first K-Beauty patron. Korean beauty continues to shape the global industry, and COSRX brings valuable expertise to our community. This partnership reflects the increasingly global nature of beauty, and we look forward to what we can achieve together."

From pioneering the use of innovative ingredients in mainstream skincare to developing next-generation formulations powered by cutting-edge actives including peptides, PDRN and exosomes, COSRX continues to lead innovation within the skincare category. The brand's portfolio includes hero products such as the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patches and The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer, offering targeted solutions across barrier support, hydration and corrective skincare.

Through its patronage, COSRX and the British Beauty Council will work collaboratively to champion education, promote evidence-led skincare practices and support initiatives that positively impact both the beauty industry and consumers alike.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is available to buy in the UK from Boots, Superdrug, Cult Beauty, Look Fantastic, ASOS, Selfridges, Amazon and other retailers.