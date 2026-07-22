Corsearch Appoints Todd Morris as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran technology and consumer executive joins Corsearch as businesses recognize that protecting brand value has become one of the defining leadership imperatives of the AI era.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsearch today announced the appointment of Todd Morris as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in the company's next phase of growth as global businesses seek to elevate how they establish and protect one of their most valuable assets: their brands.

For decades, enterprise value was built primarily through physical assets such as factories, inventory and infrastructure. Today, much of the world's value has shifted to intangible assets - brands, intellectual property and the trust customers place in them. Artificial intelligence is accelerating both the opportunity to create that value and the speed at which it can be compromised. Counterfeit goods, digital impersonation, unauthorized content, trademark conflicts and online fraud now spread globally in minutes rather than months, creating risks that extend well beyond legal departments into the boardroom.

Morris joins Corsearch at this pivotal moment. He brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience helping the world's leading consumer and technology companies build brands, create customer value and drive growth through innovation. He joins from InMarket, a leading AI-powered media and outcomes intelligence company, where he served as CEO. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, served as Global President of Catalina and as CEO of Label Insight prior to its acquisition by NielsenIQ.

"Todd's track record of building high-growth technology businesses, developing exceptional leadership teams and delivering measurable customer outcomes makes him uniquely qualified to accelerate our strategy and expand our global leadership position," said Jeff Hack, Chair of the Corsearch Board of Directors. "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how businesses create, protect and grow brand value, and after an extensive global search, we are thrilled to have Todd leading Corsearch through this next chapter."

"Protecting brands is no longer simply an intellectual property issue - it has become a business resilience issue, a customer trust issue and increasingly a boardroom priority," said Todd Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Corsearch. "What drew me to Corsearch is our unique ability to combine advanced AI with deep human expertise across the entire brand IP lifecycle. My first priority is to listen - to our customers and our employees - and build on the remarkable foundation already in place. Together, we have an opportunity not only to lead our industry, but to help define its future."

Corsearch is the only company connecting trademark intelligence with online brand protection and content protection across the entire brand IP lifecycle, combining advanced AI, proprietary data and deep human expertise to help businesses identify risk, make confident decisions and protect their brands wherever they operate. The company partners with more than 5,000 organizations, including 73 of the Fortune 100, and is supported by more than 1,500 experts across North America, Europe and Asia. Continued investment in AI-native technology, proprietary data and expert-led services is helping customers move beyond periodic enforcement toward continuous brand IP intelligence.

Under Morris' leadership, Corsearch will continue investing in AI-native innovations like Corsearch Zeal 2.0 and TrademarkNow, alongside proprietary data and expert-led services, advancing its vision of becoming the world's leading platform for brand IP intelligence - helping businesses create, manage and protect brand value across the entire IP lifecycle in the AI economy.

For a supporting photograph of Todd Morris, CEO, Corsearch please contact corsearch@harrisonsadler.com

About Corsearch

Corsearch is the industry-defining Brand IP platform, helping businesses establish, manage and protect one of their most valuable assets: their brands. In an AI-driven world where trust can be created or destroyed in moments, Corsearch combines the most advanced IP technology with expert human judgment to help businesses identify risk earlier, make confident decisions and protect brand value across the entire intellectual property lifecycle.

Trusted by more than 5,000 businesses, including 73 of the Fortune 100, Corsearch partners with the world's leading brands to protect consumers from confusion, fraud, counterfeiting, impersonation and unauthorized content while enabling innovation and sustainable growth. With more than 1,500 experts across North America, Europe and Asia, Corsearch is helping define the future of Brand IP to maximize consumer trust.

For further press information, please contact:

Justine Hoadley: +44 7775 522210

Clare Watson: +44 7353 450197

corsearch@harrisonsadler.com