Core Materials Market worth $4.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Core Materials Market by Type (Foam, Balsa, and Honeycomb), End-use Industry (Wind Energy, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2031', The global core materials market is expected to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2031 from USD 2.45 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

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Core Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.45 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.47 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 12.8%

Core Materials Market Trends & Insights:

The core materials market is witnessing strong growth due to rising demand for lightweight, high-strength, and durable composite structures across wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, automotive, and construction industries. Foam, honeycomb, and balsa core materials are increasingly being adopted to improve structural performance while reducing overall weight. Market growth is further supported by expanding wind energy installations, increasing use of advanced composites in transportation, and stringent regulations aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Advancements in recyclable and sustainable core material technologies are accelerating adoption across various end-use industries worldwide.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (14.3%) during the forecast period.

By type, the honeycomb segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (13.3%) during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the wind energy segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Gurit Holdings AG, Hexcel Corporation, 3A Composites, Evonik Industries AG, and Toray Industries, Inc. are star players in the core materials market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Argosy International Inc., Carbon-Core Corp, EconCore, NMG Europe SRL, Dongying Horizon Composite Co. LTD. and Nagoya Core Co. Ltd have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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Core materials, including foam, honeycomb, and balsa, play a critical role in lightweight composite structures by providing high stiffness-to-weight ratios and enhanced structural performance. The global core materials market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand from wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, and automotive & transportation industries. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, lightweighting, and carbon emissions reduction has accelerated the adoption of advanced composite materials across these sectors. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations, sustainability targets, and the expanding deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, particularly wind turbine installations, are expected to further support demand for core materials across major geographic regions.

Lightweight foam core materials are expected to have the largest market share in the global core material market during the forecast period.

Foam core materials represent the largest and most widely adopted segment of the core materials market due to their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and excellent mechanical performance. Their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, ease of processing, and ability to be molded into complex geometries make them suitable for a broad range of applications across wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, automotive & transportation, and construction industries. Foam cores are extensively used in sandwich composite structures to improve stiffness, structural integrity, and overall performance while minimizing weight.

Foam core materials are manufactured from both thermoplastic and thermoset polymers, including PET, PVC, SAN, PMI, PU, and PEI, allowing manufacturers to tailor properties for specific end-use requirements. These materials are available in a wide range of densities, enabling optimization of strength, weight, and performance characteristics for diverse applications. Among the various foam types, PET foam has emerged as the dominant segment owing to its favorable combination of mechanical properties, recyclability, cost competitiveness, and growing adoption in sustainable composite applications, particularly in the wind energy and transportation sectors.

The wind energy end-use industry is expected to hold the largest share of the global core materials market in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

The wind energy industry is the largest end-use segment for core materials, which are extensively used in wind turbine blades to achieve high strength, stiffness, and durability while minimizing overall weight. Core materials are incorporated into sandwich composite structures, where they are combined with fiberglass- or carbon fiber-reinforced polyester and epoxy resins to enhance structural performance and fatigue resistance. Foam and balsa are the most used core materials in wind turbine blade manufacturing due to their favorable mechanical properties and lightweight characteristics.

Balsa, a natural end-grain wood core material, offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, high compressive strength, and superior fatigue performance, making it well-suited for demanding structural applications within turbine blades. Foam core materials, particularly PET, PVC, and SAN foams, are also widely adopted for their lightweight nature, moisture resistance, design flexibility, and growing recyclability. The increasing shift toward recyclable and sustainable materials has further accelerated the adoption of PET foam in modern wind turbine designs.

Global wind energy installations continue to expand, driven by ambitious renewable energy targets, decarbonization initiatives, and investments in energy transition projects across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. In addition, the industry trend toward larger offshore and onshore wind turbines with longer blades has significantly increased per-turbine consumption of core materials. As manufacturers focus on improving energy generation efficiency while reducing lifecycle costs, demand for advanced core materials is expected to rise steadily. Consequently, the growing deployment of wind power capacity worldwide is expected to remain a key driver for the core materials market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share in the global core materials market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market for core materials, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increasing investments in advanced composite technologies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of innovation across key end-use industries, including wind energy, aerospace & defense, marine, automotive & transportation, and construction. These sectors are increasingly adopting lightweight and high-performance composite materials to improve energy efficiency, durability, and sustainability. The region's strong focus on renewable energy development, particularly large-scale onshore and offshore wind power projects, continues to be a major growth driver for the core materials market. China remains the world's largest wind energy market, while India is witnessing significant capacity additions supported by government initiatives and clean energy targets. Furthermore, growing investments in aerospace manufacturing, electric vehicles, high-speed rail networks, and modern infrastructure projects are creating additional demand for advanced core materials.

The presence of a robust manufacturing ecosystem, cost-competitive production capabilities, and increasing adoption of sustainable materials further strengthen the region's market position. As governments across Asia Pacific continue to promote carbon reduction and energy transition initiatives, demand for foam, honeycomb, and balsa core materials is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

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Key Players

Prominent companies include Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Armacell (Luxembourg), Diab Group (Sweden), The Gill Corporation (US), Euro Composites (Luxembourg), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Plascore Inc. (US), and Toray Industries, Inc. (US).

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