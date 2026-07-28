Unit will provide fit-for-purpose teams that can help clients build the bridge from AI pilots to scalable outcomes

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced the launch of its EMEA AI Unit, a dedicated organization created to help enterprises across Europe, the Middle East and Africa move from AI ambition to enterprise value. Aligned to Cognizant's AI Builder strategy, the unit brings together advisory, engineering and delivery capabilities to help clients build, deploy and run agentic AI solutions grounded in their business context, designed to support measurable outcomes and independent of any single platform, model or cloud.

Cognizant launches EMEA AI Unit to help enterprises scale agentic AI adoption. Cognizant is an AI Builder company www.cognizant.ai

At the center of the launch is Cognizant's Frontier Deployed Engineering offering, a delivery model designed to help clients close the gap between experimentation and scaled business impact. It includes three service models — Foundation, Accelerate and Transform — that support organizations from AI strategy and governance through to production deployment and end-to-end business reinvention.

Foundation helps organizations establish the strategy, governance, technology choices and early prototypes needed to begin their agentic AI journey. Accelerate focuses on rapidly identifying, building and deploying high-value use cases into production. Transform supports broader reinvention through multi-agent delivery squads that help redesign and automate workflows end to end, supporting accountability for operational performance.

The unit is already supporting clients at different stages of maturity. Cognizant is helping one of Europe's leading online fashion retailers move proven AI use cases into production through an AI factory model that can compress development cycles from months to days, while advancing agentic workflows across supply chain, inventory, returns, customer experience and margin protection. It is also working with a global pharmaceutical leader to reimagine R&D operations through multi-agent systems spanning drug discovery, clinical trial design and regulatory preparation.

The EMEA AI Unit reflects Cognizant's AI Builder approach by combining people, platforms and business context to build AI systems that do real work inside the enterprise. As a neutral AI Builder, Cognizant works across cloud platforms, AI models and technology ecosystems, helping clients choose and scale the solutions that best fit their unique operating needs rather than asking them to commit to a single stack or vendor. Its fit-for-purpose teams help clients move from pilots to scalable outcomes while supporting client efforts to address regional requirements such as data sovereignty, regulatory expectations and sector-specific operating needs.

"Across EMEA, many organizations are enthusiastic about AI but are still working out how to turn that momentum into real business value," said Manoj Mehta, President EMEA at Cognizant. "The EMEA AI Unit reflects Cognizant's AI Builder strategy by bringing together the people, platforms and engineering expertise needed to move clients from pilots to payoff. Our approach is neutral by design: we work across clouds, models and ecosystems so clients can build agentic AI solutions that fit their business, integrate into operations and support accountability for outcomes."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.