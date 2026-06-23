CNTE Unveils New STAR H-MAX Liquid-Cooled C&I ESS at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe 2026, Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE) officially launched its new-generation STAR H-MAX liquid-cooled commercial & industrial energy storage system, further expanding its flexible MWh+ energy storage portfolio for global markets.

Visitors can explore the new solution at CNTE's booth C2.450 during the exhibition from June 23–25 in Munich.

CNTE STAR-H MAX

Designed for evolving commercial and industrial energy demands, the STAR H-MAX integrates 220kW / 440kWh capacity into a compact outdoor all-in-one architecture, helping customers achieve peak-valley arbitrage, backup power support, and grid-interactive energy management.

Built with CATL LFP 530Ah battery cells, the system delivers over 10,000 cycles of lifespan while supporting both 0.5P and 0.25P dual configurations, allowing users to flexibly balance between high-power output and long-duration energy supply across different operating scenarios.

The STAR H-MAX adopts a transformer-free design with direct load integration for C&I applications, significantly reducing installation complexity, deployment costs, and footprint requirements. Each unit occupies only 2.03m² while supporting parallel expansion up to 4.4MWh, making it suitable for factories, industrial parks, and distributed energy projects.

To ensure stable operation in diverse environments, the system integrates AI smart temperature control technology, supporting operating temperatures from -25°C to 55°C while maintaining precise thermal management with cell temperature differences within 3°C. The product also operates at just 65dB, enabling deployment in noise-sensitive environments.

For energy resilience and advanced grid services, STAR H-MAX supports seamless grid/off-grid switching through STS technology and delivers fast frequency regulation response times below 250ms at system level, supporting applications including aFRR, mFRR, and FCR.

The product has obtained multiple international certifications, including IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 60730-1, IEC 62477-1, IEC 61000-6-2&4, and UN38.3, and is certified for grid connection in 45 countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition.

Learn more: CNTE Official Website