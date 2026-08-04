CNTE STAR T Powers the Czech Republic's Largest Battery Energy Storage Project

TEPLICE, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd. (CNTE), a global provider of integrated energy storage solutions invested by CATL, has supplied its STAR T containerized energy storage system for the Modlany Energy Park in northern Czech Republic.

The project combines a 42.7 MW photovoltaic power plant with a 37.95 MW/41.7 MWh battery energy storage system, making it the largest completed battery storage project in the Czech Republic. It deploys 11 CNTE STAR T-285 liquid-cooled energy storage containers, each rated at 3.45 MW/3.793 MWh.

Modlany PV+BESS 42 MW CNTE STAR T liquid-cooled energy storage containers

CNTE Modlany Energy Storage Project, 37.95 MW/41.7 MWh

Connected to a major high-voltage substation, the project is designed to provide fast-response frequency regulation and grid balancing services. The energy storage system can rapidly charge or discharge according to grid requirements, helping balance fluctuations in photovoltaic generation and electricity demand.

By storing surplus solar power and releasing it when required, the project improves renewable energy utilization and strengthens the flexibility and reliability of the regional power system. It also provides additional balancing capacity as the Czech Republic continues integrating more renewable energy into its electricity network.

Located on a former mining spoil site, the Modlany Energy Park demonstrates how previously unused industrial land can be redeveloped into productive renewable energy infrastructure. The integration of solar generation, battery storage and intelligent energy management creates a more flexible energy asset for the local region.

The project highlights CNTE's growing presence in the European utility-scale energy storage market and demonstrates the increasing demand for fast-response, high-safety battery storage solutions that can support renewable energy integration and grid stability.

CNTE's STAR T is a liquid-cooled containerized energy storage system developed for utility-scale applications, including frequency regulation, renewable energy integration and grid-side energy management.

The system supports 1P charging and discharging, enabling rapid power response for frequency regulation and ancillary services. Its modular architecture supports one- to four-hour applications, allowing system configurations to be adapted to different project capacities and operating requirements.

The project deploys 11 CNTE STAR T-285 containerized energy storage systems.

STAR T integrates intelligent liquid cooling, four-level fire protection, precise fire alarm positioning and continuous DC insulation monitoring to support stable operation under demanding grid conditions. Its integrated energy management system and cloud platform provide real-time monitoring, intelligent control and lifecycle asset management.

The Modlany project marks an important milestone for CNTE and the development of large-scale energy storage in the Czech Republic. Through the deployment of STAR T, the project will deliver rapid frequency response, improve renewable energy utilization, and support a more reliable and flexible regional power system.

As Europe continues accelerating renewable energy deployment and modernizing its electricity infrastructure, battery energy storage is becoming increasingly important for balancing power supply and demand, reducing renewable energy curtailment and maintaining grid stability.

CNTE will continue working with customers and local partners across Europe to deliver safe, efficient and scalable energy storage solutions for frequency regulation, renewable integration and other utility-scale applications.

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering research and development, intelligent manufacturing, global sales and localized services. With strict quality control and standardized delivery capabilities, CNTE provides high-safety and high-efficiency energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications.

Learn more: https://en.cntepower.com/