Citric Acid Market Size to Reach USD 4.81 Billion by 2031 as Clean-Label Foods and Sustainable Detergents Fuel Global Demand, Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the citric acid market is projected to grow from USD 3.93 billion in 2026 to USD 4.81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for clean-label food ingredients, increasing adoption of biodegradable chemicals in household detergents, and expanding pharmaceutical applications. Citric acid continues to gain preference across food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial sectors due to its multifunctional properties as an acidulant, preservative, buffering agent, and chelating compound. Growing fermentation capacity across Asia-Pacific, coupled with regulatory support for naturally derived food additives and environmentally friendly cleaning ingredients, is expected to sustain long-term market growth.

Key Citric Acid Market Trends Insights

Clean-Label Food and Beverage Reformulation Accelerates Citric Acid Adoption

Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly replacing synthetic preservatives and acidulants with naturally derived ingredients to satisfy growing consumer demand for clean-label products. Citric acid has become a preferred ingredient because it serves multiple functions, including acidity regulation, flavor enhancement, microbial inhibition, and shelf-life extension, while maintaining regulatory approval across major global markets.

Beverage manufacturers are using citric acid extensively in reduced-sugar soft drinks, sports beverages, flavored waters, and functional drinks to improve taste balance and stability. Bakery producers are incorporating citric acid to lower product pH, naturally extending freshness without relying on artificial preservatives. Dairy processors continue to utilize citric acid in processed cheese, yogurt, and dairy beverages to improve protein functionality and texture. As retailers increasingly encourage simplified ingredient lists and consumers favor recognizable food ingredients, citric acid remains one of the most widely accepted natural food additives supporting product reformulation worldwide.

Phosphate-Free Detergent Regulations Create New Growth Opportunities

Environmental regulations restricting phosphate-based detergent formulations are significantly expanding citric acid consumption within household and industrial cleaning products. As governments strengthen environmental legislation aimed at reducing water pollution and eutrophication, detergent manufacturers are increasingly replacing phosphates with biodegradable citrate builders.

Citric acid effectively binds calcium and magnesium ions, improving detergent performance in hard water while reducing scale formation and enhancing cleaning efficiency. Its biodegradable profile aligns with sustainability objectives adopted by leading cleaning product manufacturers seeking environmentally friendly formulations. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly household cleaners, combined with regulatory pressure across Europe and North America, continues to accelerate adoption of citric acid across liquid detergents, automatic dishwashing products, industrial cleaners, and institutional sanitation applications.

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Applications Continue to Expand

Citric acid is witnessing growing utilization across pharmaceutical formulations due to its buffering capability, taste enhancement properties, and compatibility with effervescent dosage forms. Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly incorporate citric acid into pediatric syrups, electrolyte beverages, chewable tablets, vitamin supplements, and orally disintegrating formulations that require precise pH control and improved patient compliance.

The personal care industry is also contributing to market growth through expanding use of citric acid in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products. It functions as a pH adjuster, preservative enhancer, and alpha hydroxy acid in exfoliating formulations designed to improve skin renewal and product stability. Rising investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing across Asia-Pacific and increasing demand for functional cosmetic ingredients are expected to strengthen citric acid consumption over the forecast period.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, says, "Our assessment of the citric acid market reflects evolving demand patterns, regulatory developments, and supply-side dynamics through a structured evaluation of verified industry information. Mordor Intelligence follows a transparent research process that integrates multiple credible sources and stakeholder perspectives, providing decision-makers with a balanced and dependable market view."

Breakdown of Key Citric Acid Market Segments

By Form

Anhydrous Citric Acid

Liquid Citric Acid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Detergents & Household Cleaners

Personal Care

Industrial Applications

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the citric acid market in Japanese Version: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/citric-acid-market?utm_source=prnewswire

State of Competition Across the Citric Acid Market

The global citric acid market is moderately consolidated, with multinational manufacturers competing through production scale, fermentation technology, product quality, regulatory certifications, and global distribution capabilities. Leading companies continue investing in capacity expansion, sustainable fermentation technologies, pharmaceutical-grade production, and application-specific product development to strengthen their competitive positions.

Market participants are expanding manufacturing facilities across Asia while pursuing strategic partnerships and long-term supply agreements with food processors, pharmaceutical companies, detergent manufacturers, and personal care brands. Technological advancements in microbial fermentation, process automation, and quality management continue to differentiate leading producers from regional manufacturers. At the same time, increasing regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical-grade and food-grade citric acid create higher barriers to entry, favoring companies with established compliance capabilities and integrated production systems.

Key Companies in the Citric Acid Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Shandong Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

COFCO Corporation

RZBC Group Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Other Reports by Mordor Intelligence

High-Purity Citric Acid Market: The global high-purity citric acid market is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2031, growing at a 7.2% CAGR from its 2026 valuation of USD 0.61 billion. Market expansion is driven by a strong shift in the pharmaceutical and premium food sectors toward certified, multi-compendial compliance grades with tight purity control. Its increasing adoption as a chelating agent and pH buffer in biologics processing, oral drugs, and clean-label sugar reduction programs is helping this sector transition away from standard commodity supply models.

Potassium Citrate Market Share: The global potassium citrate market is projected to grow from USD 797.79 million in 2026 to reach USD 930.33 million by 2031, at a steady CAGR of 3.12%. Demand is heavily anchored by sodium reduction initiatives, such as the FDA's Phase II sodium reduction targets, forcing food processors to substitute sodium additives with potassium-based alternatives. Additionally, the compound's dual role as an active pharmaceutical ingredient for renal health and a functional electrolyte balancer in sports beverages ensures stable commercial momentum.

Benzoic Acid Market Size: The global benzoic acid market is set to expand to USD 1.69 billion by 2031, advancing at a 4.78% CAGR from its 2026 valuation of USD 1.34 billion. Growth is propelled by rigid state regulatory updates, including the European Union's stricter food-contact compliance frameworks and the U.S. FDA's restriction of ortho-phthalate plasticizers. To secure market share, chemical processors are increasingly investing in ultra-high purity grades, continuous processing, and green chemistry pathways to meet the rising demand from localized food and pharmaceutical hubs.

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