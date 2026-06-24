CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Minesto AB
News provided byMinesto AB
24 Jun, 2026, 09:05 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Minesto AB, 23 June 2026.
The recording is available on the company's Youtube channel.
CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Minesto AB
Contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com
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