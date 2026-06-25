Cell Culture Market worth $58.42 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cell Culture Market is projected to grow from about USD 33.07 billion in 2026 to USD 58.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Browse 1000 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 765 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cell Culture Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 33.07 billion

USD 33.07 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 58.42 billion

USD 58.42 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.1%

Cell Culture Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 73.9% of the market in 2025.

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of 39.9% of the market in 2025.

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The cell culture market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, rising biologics and biosimilar production, expanding vaccine development, and growing use of cell-based platforms in drug discovery, diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and cell & gene therapy. Cell culture products support cell growth, maintenance, expansion, differentiation, and production across research and manufacturing workflows. Adoption of serum-free and chemically defined media, optimized reagents, culture vessels, single-use bioreactors, filtration systems, cell counters, CO₂ incubators, and biosafety cabinets is improving process consistency, scalability, contamination control, and reproducibility. Increasing use of stem cells, organoids, spheroids, 3D culture systems, and patient-derived models is further supporting adoption across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, CDMOs, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, CROs, and cell banks.

The market is gradually shifting toward more defined, scalable, and controlled culture systems. While serum-containing and manual workflows remain in use, demand is increasing for serum-free media, chemically defined formulations, closed processing systems, single-use technologies, automated platforms, and high-density bioreactor systems. At the same time, advanced models such as stem cell-derived cells, co-cultures, spheroids, organoids, and organ-on-chip systems are gaining traction for disease modeling, toxicity testing, and translational research. Outsourcing is also increasing as companies rely on CDMOs, CROs, and specialized service providers for process development, cell banking, viral vector production, cell therapy manufacturing, and advanced model development.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market in 2025.

By product, the cell culture market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further segmented into sera, media, and reagents; vessels; and other consumables & accessories. Equipment is further categorized as bioreactors, storage equipment, and other equipment. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to repetitive purchase of media & reagents, and growing R&D activities to develop and manufacture advanced therapies.

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By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the cell culture market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced therapies, such as regenerative medicine, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is expected to boost growth in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market in 2025.

The cell culture market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cell culture market, supported by strong biopharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activity, advanced biologics manufacturing infrastructure, established cell & gene therapy capabilities, and the presence of leading cell culture product suppliers, CDMOs, CROs, and academic research centers. The US remains the major contributor in the region due to its large base of pharmaceutical companies, government-funded research institutions, clinical trial networks, and advanced therapy developers. High adoption of serum-free media, chemically defined media, single-use bioreactors, culture vessels, filtration systems, cryopreservation products, and automated cell culture platforms further strengthens North America's market leadership.

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Top Companies in Cell Culture Market:

The Top Companies in Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), BD (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Caisson Labs (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (France), PAN-Biotech (Germany), Cellexus (Scotland), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Advancion Corporation (US), and BioSpherix, Ltd. (US).

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