DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a transformation of its ByX platform from a content community into a full-featured social trading hub. The upgrade introduces new capabilities including livestream, group chat, verification badges, and other tools. The new features mark ByX's pivot from a content sharing platform into a central space for community building, interactive gameplay, and creative energy.

Bybit's ByX Evolves Beyond Content to Full Social Trading Hub with New Features

Starting now, contributors of the community can make more of their ByX experience through gameplay, lucky draws, and other engagement, all while getting rewarded for their interactions and insights. With more community-first features in the pipeline, ByX is positioned to become a powerful base camp for fledging creators, and an organic ecosystem for builders, readers, and traders alike.

With the upgrades, ByX has moved beyond feeds and the latest headlines. The new format puts the community's experience first. For creators, getting started on ByX early pays: the platform allows them to get their verified badge, start their own livestream, build a group of like-minded people to grow their influence organically.

From Content Community to Social Trading Platform

Since its launch, ByX has emerged as a content-sharing community where over 5,000 active contributors publish market commentary and analysis, with an impact scoring system rewarding creators whose content drove trading activity among readers. Building on this foundation, the upgrade expands ByX into a broader social layer, combining content, real-time interaction, and community-driven engagement in one place.

Unique Features on ByX

Livestream : Creators, once approved, can amplify their profiles by getting behind the steering wheel with ByX Livestream , gaining recognition and fandom through quality content. The format takes after X Space and allows authorized creators to enjoy full creative freedom.

: Creators, once approved, can amplify their profiles by getting behind the steering wheel with , gaining recognition and fandom through quality content. The format takes after X Space and allows authorized creators to enjoy full creative freedom. Group Chat: On ByX, users can share their passion and connect with traders around the world. In their own group chats, members can discuss markets, engage in real-time events and play prediction games, building their own community one conversation at a time.

The upgrade reflects ByX's growing role within Bybit's broader ecosystem, helping both the creators and the audience to fulfil their potential and join the global community of traders and builders.

Terms and conditions apply. Participation may be subject to regional and other restrictions.

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About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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