DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the appointment of Peter Loo as its new Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. With over 25 years of cross-jurisdictional experience spanning investment banks, regulators, law firms, and digital asset institutions, Peter will lead Bybit's global legal, regulatory, and compliance strategy as the company continues its evolution into a fully integrated, regulated financial platform.

Bybit Appoints Peter Loo as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer to Advance Global Regulatory Strategy

Peter brings a rare combination of regulatory insight and commercial execution, having operated across major financial centres including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. His appointment underscores Bybit's commitment to strengthening its regulatory architecture and aligning with global standards as it expands its footprint across multiple jurisdictions.

Prior to joining Bybit, Peter served as General Counsel & Head of Sector Development at Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), where he played a foundational role in shaping one of the world's most advanced virtual asset regulatory regimes. He led the development of licensing frameworks, market conduct policies, and enforcement protocols, while working closely with international exchanges, custodians, and institutional players to establish Dubai as a global hub for digital assets.

Peter has held senior roles across leading financial institutions including Barclays Capital, and MF Global, where he advised on complex derivatives, structured products, and cross-border regulatory frameworks. He also served as EMEA Head of Legal & Compliance at Amber Group, overseeing regulatory expansion and product structuring across Europe and the Middle East.

His experience spans the full lifecycle of financial innovation—from traditional derivatives and fund structuring to digital assets and tokenisation—making him uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between legacy finance and emerging Web3 ecosystems.

At Bybit, Peter will oversee the development of a robust, globally aligned compliance framework, supporting the company's ambition to deliver a seamless "single access point" to financial services—spanning trading, payments, custody, and asset management—within a regulated and sustainable structure.

"Peter brings a depth of experience that is both rare and highly relevant to where Bybit is headed. Having worked across regulators, global financial institutions, and Web3 platforms, he understands not only how rules are written, but also how they are applied in practice across jurisdictions," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "As we continue to build Bybit into a new financial platform, one that connects crypto and traditional finance in a structured and compliant way. Peter's leadership will be critical in strengthening our regulatory foundations and ensuring we scale responsibly on a global level."

Peter's appointment marks a key milestone in Bybit's ongoing transformation from a high-growth crypto exchange into a mature, globally recognised financial platform. His mandate will include enhancing internal governance, advancing licensing efforts in priority markets, and fostering constructive engagement with regulators worldwide.

"The opportunity at Bybit is to help shape what a truly global, regulated digital financial platform can look like. The industry is entering a phase where credibility, structure, and regulatory alignment are no longer optional," added Peter Loo, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Bybit.

"Bybit has built strong momentum, and my focus is on reinforcing that with the right frameworks, processes, and engagement models so that we can operate in a way that meets the expectations of both regulators and institutional participants globally."

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About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

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