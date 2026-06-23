DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching a $20 SPCX position airdrop welcome gift as eligible Bybit users now have access to five distinct products tracking the price performance of SpaceX, listed on Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, spanning tokenized equities, Contracts for Difference (CFD), and perpetual contracts.

Bybit Expands SpaceX Exposure with $20 SpaceX-Themed Airdrop Welcome Gift and Multiple Trading Instruments (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The welcome gift provides newly joined Bybit users with a redeemable SPCX position airdrop that converts directly into SPCXUSDT futures trading positions. Valued at $20, the airdrop helps new users gain SpaceX exposure without requiring initial capital.

Multiple Pathways to SpaceX Exposure

Bybit now offers SpaceX traders five main avenues to gain price exposure across different market segments and leverage profiles:

Bybit Spot: xStocks version of SpaceX (SPCXX) trades on the Spot market, enabling users to hold tokenized SpaceX equity with settlement and custody handled directly on Bybit's platform.

xStocks version of SpaceX (SPCXX) trades on the Spot market, enabling users to hold tokenized SpaceX equity with settlement and custody handled directly on Bybit's platform. Bybit Alpha: SPCX, the tokenized SpaceX product by Backpack Securities, is live on Bybit Alpha. Bybit Alpha allows users to participate in DeFi and on-chain activities directly through their Bybit Unified Trading Account (UTA) with ease.

SPCX, the tokenized SpaceX product by Backpack Securities, is live on Bybit Alpha. Bybit Alpha allows users to participate in DeFi and on-chain activities directly through their Bybit Unified Trading Account (UTA) with ease. Bybit TradFi: SpaceX stock CFDs offer up to 5x leverage with zero-fee trading, providing traditional derivatives exposure to equity price movements around the clock, five days a week.

SpaceX stock CFDs offer up to 5x leverage with zero-fee trading, providing traditional derivatives exposure to equity price movements around the clock, five days a week. Bybit Perpetual Contracts: Bybit's SPCXUSDT perpetual contracts deliver up to 20x leverage with 24/7 market access, allowing continuous trading outside traditional market hours.

Unified Access, Ample Choices

Bybit's architecture supports broad and diverse access to the captivating opportunities offered by SpaceX's recent listing on Nasdaq. The comprehensive product suite accommodates traders with varying risk appetites, from Spot traders seeking exposure to tokenized stocks, to derivatives traders requiring leverage and expanded access.

Tokenized versions on Bybit Spot and Bybit Alpha enable on-chain settlement for users buying into the RWA tokenization vision. Bybit TradFi's stock CFDs provide traditional derivatives with configurable leverage for those seeking flexible, counterparty-based exposure. Bybit's popular perpetual contracts allows for maximum leverage up to 20x. All products integrate seamlessly within the same account and settlement structure, diffusing friction from switching platforms or managing multiple wallets.

Bybit's pivot towards the New Financial Platform signals a broader shift in how digital asset exchanges serve the modern trader. Rather than fragmenting users across separate products or platforms, Bybit consolidates choice, custody, and execution into a single environment.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility, potential restrictions, and other information, users may visit: Bybit Rewards Hub

Disclaimer: Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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