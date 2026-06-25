Building AI-Optical Network to Drive New Growth in the AI Era

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Shanghai 2026, the AI-ON Summit, themed "Networks for AI, AI for Networks," was successfully held. The event brought together the Information and Communication Technology Committee of China's MIIT, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), global operators, industry partners, and Huawei to explore optical network trends in the new era of Token monetization. Participants shared practical experiences in new services like ultra-gigabit/10 Gbps packages and network-computing integration. At the summit, Huawei unveiled 10 AI-Optical Network (AI-ON) innovative products and solutions to empower operators to build AI-centric all-optical target networks and drive the widespread adoption of AI services.

The AI-ON Summit was successfully held Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, is delivering a keynote speech

In October 2025, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) released the ION-2030 vision for next-generation optical networks, charting the course for the future of AI-ON. Ao Li, Vice President of CAICT, explained, "Optical networks and AI will empower each other. The AI-ON will efficiently support widespread computing applications, while leveraging large models and AI agents to advance toward high-level autonomous networks. China is upgrading from 'gigabit everywhere' to '10G ramp-up,' driving ultra-gigabit broadband services and exploring new paths for broadband quality enhancement. Millisecond-level computing is moving from 'system construction' to 'large-scale deployment,' building a solid all-optical foundation for the digital economy."

Operators Are Entering a New Era of Value Operations

AI is significantly enhancing the convenience of digital life for households and boosting productivity for enterprises. China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Zain Jordan, and Shunwang Technology shared their latest practices in embracing AI opportunities. Building on improved bandwidth speeds, they are empowering home broadband services through upgrades in connectivity experiences, intelligent services, and proactive support. These innovations deliver best-in-class AI application experiences and premium broadband services to households, while upgrading private line connections and integrated computing-network service capabilities ensures high-quality computing access and usage for enterprises. Operators are entering a new era of value operations. By leveraging intelligent upgrades, they are maximizing the value of their installed base, expanding value-added services, and establishing new pathways for sustainable growth.

AI-ON Empowers Operators to Build AI-Centric All-Optical Target Networks, Driving Shared Growth in the AI Era

To help operators accelerate transition into the era of Token monetization, Huawei has comprehensively upgraded its 10 AI-ON innovative products and solutions. Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, stated, "Huawei is advancing its optical-AI convergence strategy to enable the coordinated development of optical and AI technologies. The AI-FAN and AI-OTN product series empowers operators to build AI-centric all-optical target networks, achieving value-driven ultra-gigabit/10 Gbps operations, delivering high-quality computing access and usage, and driving the widespread adoption of AI services."

For ultra-gigabit popularization, Huawei has launched a series of AI-FTTR products, including an AI home hub and AI smart box, as well as tri-band and dual-band Wi-Fi 7 FTTR products. For 10 Gbps leadership, Huawei has launched the industry's first high-density 50G PON service board for large-scale commercial use and upgraded 50G PON FTTR to support tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (3+3+3). For 1 ms computing networks, Huawei has launched three solutions: Mini OXC, end-to-end OSU/fgOTN, and OTN & QKD integration. For new opportunities in national and international DCI, Huawei has launched the industry's only ultra-large OTN cluster solution and integrated submarine-terrestrial cable solution. Additionally, to build resilient optical networks, Huawei has launched network resilience solutions such as AI DAS and 50 ms WSON.

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