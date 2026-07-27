Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network for Southern Africa

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 held in Johannesburg, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution for the Southern African region under the new philosophy of "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity." This move reaffirms Huawei's efforts to advance all intelligence across industries together with customers and partners.

Leon Wang delivering a speech

With the rapid rise of AI agents, AI is expanding beyond daily office tasks into mission-critical production services. Industry focus has recently pivoted from token consumption to Daily Active Agents (DAA)—signaling the arrival of mass agent adoption, which in turn necessitates fully upgraded next-generation networks.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "As AI moves into core production, networks are shifting from ubiquitous ultra-broadband to AI-centric architecture building on four pillars: lossless compute to unleash computing power; integrated sensing and communications to enable AI perception; full-scope security to address AI-driven threats; and network autonomy to ensure always-on services."

Powered by a next-generation intelligent network foundation, Southern Africa's digital and intelligent transformation is embarking on an all-new path.

"Today, AI is becoming a key driver of global innovation, and its adoption in Africa is transitioning from pilot exploration to real-world deployment, accelerating intelligent transformation across sectors such as finance, education, and public services," said Vincent Chen, Vice President of Enterprise Business, Southern Africa Region, Huawei. "For the Southern African market, Huawei's goal is to advance all intelligence across industries by collaborating with industry partners to build intelligent, secure, and reliable network infrastructure for the AI era."

With the explosive growth of AI agents, new scenarios and requirements are emerging rapidly, placing unprecedented technical demands on networks.

"Network infrastructure faces four major challenges on enterprises' digital and intelligent journeys. These include the ever-widening gap between computing supply and demand; traffic pattern shifts driven by AI agents; surging O&M complexity; and new AI-driven attacks compounding the vulnerabilities of new systems," said Arthur Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "To address these challenges, Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution under the 'Secure and Intelligent Connectivity' philosophy. The first is an intelligence upgrade, expanding AI beyond O&M into the entire network. The second is a security upgrade, advancing from single-point defense to end-to-end protection that deeply converges network and security. Through these two key upgrades, we aspire to build the solid connectivity foundation for every enterprise in the Agentic AI era."

Huawei also unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network product portfolio and the Xinghe AI CloudCampus SaaS Service Platform for the Southern African region. Shi Lei, Vice President of the NCE Data Communication Domain of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, stated, "In the past, intelligent O&M was a luxury exclusive to large enterprises. Now, we have deeply integrated AI into the cloud management service platform, enabling SMEs to easily access these capabilities as a cloud service. This is more than tech inclusion; it is about making AI network services genuinely accessible, affordable, and actionable."

Also at the summit, Huawei presented honorary awards to 12 long-term customers for their remarkable shared journey in the data communication domain. Furthermore, industry pioneers across finance, healthcare, transportation, electric power, and ISP shared real-world success stories in accelerating digital transformation.

Looking ahead, Huawei will remain committed to its "AI for All, All on Secure IP" vision, continuously upgrading its Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution under the "Secure and Intelligent Connectivity" philosophy to stride into the intelligent era with customers and partners.

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