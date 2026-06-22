Brook Auto Catch Light Introduces New Fashion White Edition
News provided byBrook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)
22 Jun, 2026, 06:32 GMT
- Bring New Brook Auto Catch Light – Fashion White Edition
- Introducing New Fashion White Edition of Brook Auto Catch Light
- Brook Auto Catch Light – New Fashion White Edition
Over 60,000 Units Sold Worldwide
NEW TAIPEI CITY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
A Fresh New Look for a Global Favorite
Brand New Look
With over 60,000 units sold worldwide, Brook Auto Catch Light introduces the new Fashion White Edition. Brook Gaming introduces the New Fashion White Edition of Brook Auto Catch Light. Combining the hands-free Pokémon GO experience Trainers love with a sleek white finish, Fashion White brings a stylish new look to one of Brook's most popular products.
Designed for Everyday Life
Inspired by modern smart accessories, Fashion White blends seamlessly into daily routines, whether you're commuting, traveling, working remotely, or enjoying a coffee break.
Small Size. Big Adventure.
Measuring just 32×32 mm and weighing approximately 10 grams, Auto Catch Light is about the size of an AirTag, making it easy to carry anywhere. Easy to Carry/Easy to Bring it with you
1. User-Friendly/Intuitive Controls
Simple to use- Designed to elevate your gaming experience, intuitive controls that help you accomplish your daily tasks.
2. Alternation Charging options
Charging by phone Type-C port can avoid the unexpected no power when adventure comes.
Made for Shared Adventures
Whether exploring with friends, family, or fellow Trainers, Fashion White fits naturally into every Pokémon GO journey.
Dual-Account Convenience
The device supports two Pokémon GO accounts simultaneously while automatically catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops.
USB Type-C Charging
Convenient Type-C charging and intuitive LED indicators help keep Trainers focused on the adventure.
More Than a Device
Fashion White is designed to become part of your everyday carry, combining convenience, style, and performance.
To be a lifestyle accessories with convenience, elegance and functionality.
Key Features
- New Fashion White color
- Over 60,000 units sold worldwide
- Ultra-compact 32×32 mm design
- Lightweight 10g
- Dual-account connectivity
- Automatic Pokémon catching
- Automatic PokéStop spinning
- USB Type-C charging
- Hands-free gameplay
Learn more: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g
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