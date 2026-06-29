Brigade Electronics: new technology is providing more cost-effective and sustainable solutions for upgrading vehicle safety

SOUTH DARENTH, England, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New technology from Brigade is helping fleet operators prepare for the growing demand for Human Form Recognition in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

As organisations across multiple industries continue to strengthen their approach to vehicle and pedestrian safety, Human Form Recognition (HFR) technology is rapidly becoming an important part of reducing collision risks around commercial vehicles, mobile plant and machinery.

Brigade’s new AI HFR Box allows operators to upgrade rather than replace equipment.

Wherever vehicles operate alongside pedestrians - from logistics centres and warehouses to construction sites, ports, airports, utilities, waste operations, agriculture and public highways - blind spots remain one of the biggest safety challenges facing fleet operators.

As organisations continue investing in safer fleet operations, there is growing recognition that intelligent safety technologies capable of detecting people around vehicles and providing real-time alerts can play an important role in helping operators reduce the risk of collisions.

Many organisations are now reviewing how Human Form Recognition technology can be introduced across existing fleets. However, for many operators, the challenge lies in upgrading vehicle safety systems without the cost, downtime and unnecessary waste associated with replacing complete camera systems.

Brigade Electronics says retrofit technology is becoming increasingly important as businesses look for practical ways to improve safety standards while maintaining operational efficiency and supporting sustainability objectives.

Jordan Marshall, Brigade's UK Marketing Manager, says:

"Human Form Recognition is becoming an increasingly important consideration for organisations looking to improve vehicle safety across a wide range of industries.

"As businesses continue to strengthen their safety strategies, many fleet operators are looking for practical ways to prepare for evolving customer expectations, industry standards and internal safety objectives without the disruption and cost of replacing entire camera systems.

"This is where Brigade's new AI HFR Box comes in as a cost-effective, practical and sustainable solution for upgrading existing systems with Human Form Recognition."

Brigade's recently launched AI HFR Box enables fleets to upgrade existing safety camera systems with AI-powered Human Form Recognition technology, allowing operators to retain their current camera infrastructure while adding intelligent people detection capabilities.

This retrofit approach offers significant advantages for organisations managing commercial vehicle, plant and machinery fleets already equipped with safety cameras.

By avoiding the need to remove and replace functioning hardware, businesses can reduce installation costs, minimise vehicle downtime and extend the lifespan of existing safety systems, helping support both financial and environmental objectives.

The approach also aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability, circular economy principles and reducing unnecessary electronic waste across fleet operations.

Jordan continued:

"The Brigade AI HFR Box provides a more cost-effective and sustainable route to introducing Human Form Recognition technology because it allows businesses to upgrade existing safety cameras with AI capability rather than starting from scratch. That means less downtime, less waste and a more accessible way for fleets to improve safety standards across their operations."

The system uses AI-powered analysis to identify human forms around vehicles and provide real-time visual and audible alerts to operators, helping reduce the risk of collisions wherever people and vehicles work in close proximity.

Designed for demanding operational environments, the system supports fleets operating across industries including logistics, construction, warehousing, agriculture, waste and recycling, mining, ports, airports, utilities, emergency services, public transport and local authority operations.

As organisations continue to prioritise safer workplaces and better protection for vulnerable road users and employees, retrofit Human Form Recognition technology is expected to become an increasingly valuable tool for future-proofing fleets while supporting both safety and sustainability targets.

For more information about Brigade's AI HFR Box, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/lp-ai-box/.

Notes to editor

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to maneuver safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® back up alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

https://brigade-electronics.com/