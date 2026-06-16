SOUTH DARENTH, England, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, founder of Brigade Electronics and a pioneer in vehicle safety technology, has died aged 92.

Brigade Electronics’ founder Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE dies aged 92.

Chris founded Brigade Electronics in 1976 after a chance moment on a street in Tokyo changed the course of his life and ultimately helped save countless others. Hearing the distinctive sound of a reversing alarm fitted to a truck, he immediately recognised its potential to improve safety around commercial vehicles. At a time when reversing safety had received little attention outside Japan, Chris brought the first reversing alarm to Europe and began a lifelong mission to reduce vehicle-related collisions and fatalities.

What followed was the creation of Brigade Electronics, a company that would become a global leader in commercial vehicle safety systems. Under Chris's leadership, Brigade has pioneered technologies including reversing alarms, camera monitoring systems, obstacle detection sensors and radar systems designed to eliminate blind spots and protect vulnerable road users. Today, Brigade's products are used in more than 80 countries worldwide, and the company remains at the forefront of road and workplace safety innovation.

Chris was widely respected not only for his entrepreneurial vision but also for his determination and resilience. In the early years of Brigade, he faced considerable resistance in introducing reversing alarms to the UK market, including regulatory opposition and industry scepticism. Undeterred, he continued to campaign tirelessly for safer vehicles and worksites, driven by his belief that technology could save lives.

In recognition of his contribution to road safety, Chris was awarded an OBE in the Queen's 2014 Birthday Honours for services to vehicle road safety.

Throughout his career, Chris remained deeply passionate about innovation, safety and the people around him. Colleagues and industry peers knew him as a principled, energetic and forward-thinking leader whose values shaped the culture of Brigade for nearly five decades.

His legacy continues through the company he founded, the technologies he championed and the lives that have been protected as a result of his work.

Having already stepped away from the day-to-day running of the business in recent years, Chris took great pride in seeing Brigade continue to grow under the leadership of his son, Philip Hanson-Abbott, who serves as Managing Director. Philip will continue to uphold the company's commitment to improving road and workplace safety worldwide.

Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to maneuver safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first backup alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® back up alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.