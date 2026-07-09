OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the second quarter 2026 results published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 9 July 2026 where the Company announced a USD 174 million distribution in connection with the second quarter results. Pursuant to the authorisation to the board of directors to pay dividends granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 18 May 2026, the board of directors has today resolved to declare a cash dividend payment of USD 174 million, to shareholders as of 16 July 2026 (as registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) on 20 July 2026). Consequently, BlueNord's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 17 July 2026.

Payment date for the dividend will be on or about 4 August 2026. The dividend distribution is treated by the Company as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

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https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--announcement-of-cash-dividend,c4372765