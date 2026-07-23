BlueNord: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Approval of the Merger Plan with Vår Energi

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

OSLO, Norway, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the joint announcement on 21 July 2026 by BlueNord ASA (OSE: BNOR, "BlueNord" or the "Company") and Vår Energi ASA (OSE: VAR, "Vår Energi") regarding the proposed statutory merger between BlueNord as the transferor company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Vår Energi as the surviving company, with consideration to shareholders in BlueNord in the form of shares in Vår Energi and cash as further described therein.

On 23 July 2026, the merger plan was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The board of directors of BlueNord calls for an extraordinary general meeting in BlueNord (the "EGM") to be held on 24 August 2026 at 10:00 Oslo time. The purpose of the EGM is to approve the merger plan in accordance with section 13-3 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

The calling notice for the EGM is attached hereto. The merger plan and related documents will be made available on the Company's website at www.bluenord.com.

The EGM will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders. Information about log-in details for the EGM are set out in the attached Calling Notice. The merger plan and other documents to be processed at the EGM, are available on the Company's website www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This announcement is issued for information purposes only and does not constitute a calling notice to a general meeting or a merger plan, nor does it form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in any jurisdiction. This announcement is bot for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the US Securities Act. Any decision with respect to the proposed merger should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the actual calling notices to the extraordinary general meetings of the relevant companies, and the merger plan (with pertaining documents) related to the merger. You should perform an independent analysis of such information when making any investment decision.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.



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https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting---approval-of-the-merger-plan-with-var-energi,c4377237

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