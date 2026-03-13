Bioretec Ltd's Financial Statements and Annual Report 2025 published

Bioretec Ltd | Company announcement | 13 March 2026 at 5:15 p.m.

TAMPERE, Finland, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2025 Financial Statements and Annual Report. The publications are attached to this release and also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at investors.bioretec.com/en/reports_and_presentations.

For additional information:

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO

+31 6 1544 8736

sarah.hubar-fisher@bioretec.com

Tuukka Paavola, CFO

+358 50 386 0013

tuukka.paavola@bioretec.com

Certified Adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd-s-financial-statements-and-annual-report-2025-published,c4321243

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