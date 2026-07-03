Biomarkers Market worth $112.10 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Biomarkers Market is projected to grow from about USD 67.95 billion in 2026 to USD 112.10 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Browse 690 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 515 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Biomarkers Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 67.95 billion

USD 67.95 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 112.10 billion

USD 112.10 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.5%

Biomarkers Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the consumables segment held the largest share of 73.4% in 2025.

By type, the safety biomarkers segment dominates the global biomarkers market in 2025, with a share of 48.5%.

Asia Pacific biomarkers market is the fastest-growing regional segment, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

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The growth of the global biomarkers market is driven by several key factors. These include the increasing use of biomarkers in drug discovery and clinical trial design, as well as the expansion of liquid biopsy and minimally invasive biomarker testing.

Advancements such as multi-omic panels, AI-enabled analysis, and high-throughput automation empower researchers to detect subtle disease signals earlier and with greater confidence. Additionally, the demand for real-world evidence, companion diagnostics, and value-based care encourages the development of solutions that deliver clear, actionable insights.

By research area, the genomics segment accounted for the largest share of the global biomarkers market in 2025.

The global biomarkers market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. Genomics is the largest segment of the biomarkers market because it enables comprehensive analysis of DNA, RNA, and genomic variants associated with diseases, facilitating the identification of specific biomarkers. The high-throughput capabilities of genomics, including next-generation sequencing and microarray analysis, enable the rapid discovery and validation of biomarkers that are predictive, prognostic, and diagnostic. Furthermore, genomics supports the practice of personalized medicine by linking genetic information to drug responses, thereby helping stratify patients for clinical trials. Increased investment in genomics research, the expansion of data assets, and decreasing sequencing costs have all contributed to the growing adoption of genomics. As a result, genomics provides valuable and scalable insights across oncology, rare diseases, and immunology, solidifying its position as the leading area of research in the field of biomarkers.

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In 2025, the NGS segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the global biomarkers market, by technology.

The global biomarkers market is divided by technology into several categories: immunoassays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other technologies. Among these, NGS technology is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2026 to 2031. This high-throughput DNA and RNA sequencing method can process millions of fragments simultaneously, enabling faster, more comprehensive genomic profiling. It supports key biomarker applications, including whole-genome/exome sequencing, gene panels, RNA sequencing, and single-cell analysis, which facilitate the discovery and validation of complex genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenetic markers in oncology and other fields.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global biomarkers market in 2025.

The global biomarkers market is divided into several regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest share of regional revenues. This dominance is largely due to the presence of numerous biopharmaceutical companies, top-tier academic medical centers, and advanced reference laboratories in the US. Additionally, stringent FDA regulations and a rapid adoption of innovative diagnostics and companion tests contribute to this leadership. The extensive pipelines in oncology and immunology, significant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and cancer research initiatives, and a robust network for clinical trials further establish the US as a powerhouse for biomarker demand in North America.

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Top Companies in Biomarkers Market:

The Top Companies in Biomarkers Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Abbott (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity (US), and Charles River Laboratories (US), among others.

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