LG's advanced refrigeration technologies help households preserve food freshness, enjoy hygienic hydration, and elevate summer entertaining with the simplicity of Craft Ice™

LG's refrigerator portfolio is specifically engineered with specialized cooling and hydration features to meet the demanding home requirements of the summer season.

High ambient temperatures and frequent door openings during the hotter months place severe thermal stress on appliances, making advanced, rapid-cooling technology essential to prevent food spoilage.

The refrigerator range incorporates key proprietary innovations, including the UVnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser for sanitization, slow-melting Craft Ice™, and the dual-cooling power of Door Cooling+™ and Multi Air Flow.

Customers across the region can benefit from prolonged food freshness, hygienic drinking water that is automatically sanitized, and premium ice-making capabilities that elevate summer hosting and daily hydration.

The full range of LG's advanced refrigerators is currently available across major retail partners in the UAE and directly through the LG official website.

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer months see temperatures soar across the region, maintaining food freshness and staying hydrated become top priorities for households. LG Electronics (LG), however, is helping families navigate these seasonal demands with its advanced range of refrigerators, engineered to combat extreme external heat.

Beat the Summer Heat: LG Refrigeration Technology Elevates Crucial Food Cooling and Preservation

During the peak summer months, households naturally experience a shift in lifestyle, with kitchens becoming hubs for cold beverage preparation, fresh produce storage, and regular hosting. The simple act of opening the refrigerator door to grab a cold drink, though, lets in waves of hot, humid air, forcing the appliance to work harder. LG's engineering focuses directly on mitigating this thermal stress, ensuring that delicate ingredients stay crisp and beverages remain ice-cold without placing an excessive burden on energy consumption.

Consistently Cool with Multi Air Flow and Door Cooling+™

High ambient summer temperatures mean refrigerators must work harder to keep foods at safe, stable temperatures, especially with frequent door openings of snackers, treat-seekers, and those simply deciding what to dish up for dinner. LG tackles that temporary temperature fluctuation with a dual-cooling approach.

Utilizing multiple strategically placed vents to circulate cold air throughout the entire cabin, the Multi Air Flow system ensures that every shelf maintains a uniform temperature, preventing warm spots that can accelerate food spoilage.

While working in tandem, LG's proprietary Door Cooling+™ technology releases a powerful stream of cold air from the top of the fridge, cooling the door area up to 35% faster than conventional cooling systems. This rapid recovery of cold air helps preserve dairy products, condiments, and beverages stored in the door baskets, guaranteeing they remain perfectly chilled even during hot summer afternoons.

Hygienic and Refreshing Water with UVnano™

Staying hydrated is undoubtedly essential during the hotter months, too, and having a reliable, clean source of cold water is key, prompting LG to create a built-in UVnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser on some of its premium models, providing peace of mind by utilizing ultraviolet light to sanitize the water outlet.

In fact, the UVnano™ technology automatically operates for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually at any time, eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria on the dispenser nozzle, promising every glass of water dispensed will be clean, refreshing, and safe for the entire family without requiring manual scrubbing. And by integrating the self-cleaning system directly into the design, LG has removed the hassle of frequent manual maintenance, letting families focus on enjoying their summer.

Elevate Summer Hosting with Slow-Melting Craft Ice™

While weekend BBQs are likely out of season, such is the heat outside, with school almost out for summer, it's still primetime for hosting family gatherings, and social get-togethers. So, to elevate the home entertaining experience to a cool new level, select LG refrigerators also come equipped with the industry-first Craft Ice™ maker.

Unlike traditional cubed ice, which melts quickly and dilutes beverages, LG's built-in craft ice maker automatically produces slow-melting, two-inch spherical ice balls – clear spheres designed to keep summer mocktails, iced coffees, and sodas chilled for longer periods, preserving their flavor profiles and bringing a touch of premium hospitality directly into the home. Whether hosting a chilled majlis dinner party, or enjoying a quiet evening, LG-crafted specialty ice safeguards optimal taste from the first sip to the last.

LG's refrigeration solutions are so much more than food storage. They've evolved, integrate precise temperature control, hygienic water dispensing, and specialty ice features specifically to support comfortable and healthy summer living.

To learn more about how LG's advanced refrigeration range can help you beat the heat this summer, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/refrigerators

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.