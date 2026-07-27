LG's webOS FAST service continues to expand globally while delivering strong growth and increasing viewer engagement in the UAE

News Summary:

LG Channels continues to strengthen its offering in the UAE with more than 60 live channels and 100+ video-on-demand (VOD) content options, delivering free entertainment across a wide range of genres.

LG Channels has surpassed 5,000 channels globally and is now available in 37 countries, following its recent expansion into Poland and continued growth across key markets.

Global viewer engagement continues to rise, with monthly active users increasing by more than 30% year-over-year and total viewing time growing by more than 45%, reflecting increasing consumer demand for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services.

DUBAI, UAE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is continuing to strengthen its position as a global media and entertainment platform player while enhancing the streaming experience for audiences in the UAE through LG Channels, its proprietary Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) service.

Available on LG Smart TVs powered by webOS, LG Channels now offers UAE viewers access to more than 60 live channels and 100+ video-on-demand content options, providing a diverse range of news, movies, sports, lifestyle and entertainment content at no additional cost.

LG Channels Surpasses 60 Channels in the UAE Less Than a Year After Launch

Globally, LG Channels has surpassed 5,000 channels and is now available in 37 countries, reinforcing LG's commitment to delivering localized, free streaming content at scale. The recent launch of LG Channels in Poland further expands the platform's presence across Europe, highlighting the growing demand for regionally relevant entertainment experiences.

Scaling Global FAST with Localized Content

Since its launch in 2015, LG Channels has focused on delivering content tailored to the preferences of each market. By combining global entertainment offerings with regionally relevant programming, the platform continues to provide viewers with a personalized and engaging viewing experience.

In the UAE, LG Channels provides a curated selection of live television and on-demand content across multiple genres, allowing users to easily discover entertainment that matches their interests through an intuitive interface powered by webOS.

Expanding Across Europe with Launch in Poland

LG Channels continues to strengthen its presence across Europe, where the service is now available in 17 countries, including its recent expansion into Poland.

As part of its regional growth strategy, LG Channels combines globally recognized content from leading European partners with localized programming designed to reflect diverse audience preferences. In Poland, the platform offers a wide range of entertainment, including global news, sports, music and lifestyle content, while introducing dedicated K-content channels such as @K-MUSIC and NEW KFOOD through its partnership with NEW ID.

LG Channels plans to continue expanding its local content offerings and multilingual support to provide audiences with an increasingly tailored viewing experience.

Engagement Momentum Accelerates

LG Channels continues to deepen viewer engagement as demand for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services grows worldwide.

The platform recorded a 30% year-over-year increase in global monthly active users, while total viewing time increased by more than 45% during the same period. These results highlight the growing role of FAST services within the connected TV ecosystem and consumers' increasing preference for flexible, curated entertainment experiences.

Award-Winning Platform Innovation

Alongside content expansion, LG continues to enhance the user experience through continuous software optimization, improving overall app performance and usability.

LG is also advancing its proprietary AI algorithms to deliver increasingly sophisticated personalized services. By strengthening AI-powered content recommendations that reflect users' viewing preferences and enhancing the user interface for greater intuitiveness, LG enables customers to discover desired content more quickly and easily.

In recognition of its technological excellence and user-centric design, LG Channels received the New Technology Award at the 2026 Global OTT Awards held in Busan. The award recognizes platforms delivering innovative services powered by advanced ICT technologies.

Strengthening the Global webOS Ecosystem Amid FAST Acceleration

As audiences worldwide increasingly turn to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) for curated, lean-back viewing experiences, LG continues to evolve webOS into a global content and services hub by expanding LG Channels' footprint while strengthening partnerships with both global and local content providers.

The continued expansion of LG Channels reflects LG's commitment to delivering diverse, accessible and locally relevant entertainment experiences for audiences around the world.

"We will continue strengthening content competitiveness and expanding our global ecosystem so that audiences across regions can enjoy locally relevant content on LG Channels in more countries worldwide," said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, the newest Micro RGB TVs and Mini-LED QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gallery+, LG Gaming Portal, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more news on webOS for entertainment, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 5,000 channels in 37 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs.

For more information please visit LG Channels.



