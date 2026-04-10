Beat the Heat. Feel the Breeze. Levoit Reinforces Fan Series as a Family Essential Across the Gulf

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Levoit

10 Apr, 2026, 06:00 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leader in home wellness solutions, first launched its fan series last year to help UAE residents prepare for summer. Last October, the company participated in GITEX Global in Dubai to further underscore a critical message: Levoit fans are now a family essential across the UAE and Gulf countries.

Now entering its second summer season, Levoit invites families to see the fan differently. More than just cooling, the fan series addresses the hidden toll of summer—restless sleep, dry skin, stagnant air—with gentle, intelligent comfort.

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Let's be honest: when summer hits, we accept AC's side effects as normal. Thick air. Restless nights. Tight skin. But what if a fan could do more—helping you breathe easier, sleep deeper, and feel like yourself again?

What Makes Levoit Different

  • Better Sleep: Ultra–quiet DC motors and optimized airflow for deep rest—no noise or harsh drafts.
  • Skin & Respiratory Comfort: Unlike AC, Levoit fans maintain balanced humidity, keeping skin hydrated and airways less irritated.
  • Sustained Energy: Moving air fights sluggishness, helping you stay alert without over–relying on AC.
  • Quiet That Brings Calm: As low as 20 dB—the only thing you'll notice is how peaceful your home feels.

Explore the Levoit Fan Series

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan
Ultra–quiet operation (as low as 20 dB) • 120° + 90° oscillation • 4 modes + 12 speeds

Levoit Classic 36-inch Tower Fan
DC motor for quiet, efficient performance • 7.9 m³/s airflow • Up to 45.3% energy savings

Levoit Classic Pro Smart 42-inch Tower Fan
Smart automation adjusts to room conditions • 7.9 m³/s airflow • 33% less energy consumption

So, what's stopping you from seeing your fan differently?

You've managed the heat. You've tolerated the sleepless nights. If you're ready to feel a difference—in your rest, skin, and everyday energy—maybe it's time to let the breeze do more than just cool.

ABOUT LEVOIT
Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948849/Levoit_Cool_Promotion_Blog.jpg

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