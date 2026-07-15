AvAir Acquires Full Stop Technics

Acquisition Expands AvAir's Aftermarket Platform with Certified Wheel and Brake Repair Capabilities

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has acquired Full Stop Technics, adding FAA- and EASA-certified wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities to its global aftermarket platform.

"This acquisition strengthens AvAir's aftermarket platform by adding certified wheel and brake MRO capabilities," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Full Stop Technics brings the technical expertise and customer-first approach that make it the right fit as we continue to expand support for our customers."

AvAir is an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket.

Full Stop Technics brings specialized wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul expertise to AvAir's aftermarket platform, complementing AvAir's inventory scale with certified in-house service capabilities.

"This partnership is a great fit for our customers and our long-term strategy, especially following our recent purchase of more than 1,600 wheels and brakes from Lufthansa Technik," added Brandon Wesson, President of AvAir. "Bringing this capability in house allows us to pair AvAir's extensive inventory position with certified wheel and brake repair support, creating a faster, more integrated solution and a significant benefit for our customers."

The acquisition reflects AvAir's continued investment in capabilities that broaden its global aftermarket offering and strengthen support for airlines, OEMs and MRO customers. AvAir also recently opened its third facility in Dallas, Texas, adjacent to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, further expanding its North American distribution network.

"Joining forces with AvAir marks an exciting new chapter for Full Stop Technics and the customers we serve," said Bill Morales, President of Full Stop Technics. "Over nearly four decades, our team has built a reputation for responsiveness, precision and quality in wheel and brake MRO. AvAir shares those values, and together we can give customers a more connected experience from parts sourcing through certified repair and overhaul. We look forward to supporting our team, our customers and the broader aviation community in this next phase."

Headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., AvAir celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025 and offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign inventories, with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero. For more information about Full Stop Technics, visit FullStopTechnics.com.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 by Airline Economics as part of its Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards. The company has also been recognized for sustainability, including Climate Neutral Certification by Change Climate and the Environmental Sustainability Award from Airline Economics. AvAir has been named to the Inc. 5000 five times as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit AvAir.aero.

About Full Stop Technics

Full Stop Technics is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based MRO and parts supply enterprise holding dual FAA and EASA certification. Built on nearly four decades of industry expertise, the company has earned a strong reputation among commercial airlines, regional operators and cargo carriers for technical depth, responsive service and quality across wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul. For more information, visit FullStopTechnics.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Natale

claire@evolveprandmarketing.com