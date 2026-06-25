AUTOCRYPT Appointed Exclusive South Korean Partner for Elektrobit, a Global Automotive Software Leader

Bringing together Elektrobit's software platform and AUTOCRYPT's cybersecurity engineering expertise

Advancing software-defined mobility innovation through strategic collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Elektrobit, a global automotive software provider, under which it will become Elektrobit's exclusive business partner for key software solutions in South Korea. The partnership brings together AUTOCRYPT's cybersecurity expertise and Elektrobit's SDV technologies to advance secure mobility.

AUTOCRYPT and Elektrobit partner to advance software-defined mobility

Building on Elektrobit's software portfolio deployed in more than 600 million vehicles worldwide, the partnership further reinforces AUTOCRYPT's position as a trusted cybersecurity partner, reflecting the company's technical expertise, regulatory readiness, and proven track record.

Headquartered in Germany, Elektrobit has over 35 years of experience developing automotive software and delivers key software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies spanning AUTOSAR, vehicle operating systems, digital cockpits, and high-performance computing platforms. In South Korea, Elektrobit has expanded its presence through automotive software innovations and has achieved five consecutive years of revenue growth.

Complementing Elektrobit's software expertise, AUTOCRYPT is widely recognized for its capabilities in automotive cybersecurity engineering, security validation, and managed security operations, supporting compliance with global regulations including UNECE WP.29 UN R155 and UN R156. Having delivered projects for more than 220 customers worldwide, the company continues to expand its cybersecurity capabilities across mobility and broader Physical AI environments.

AUTOCRYPT expects to further strengthen its long-term growth foundation through exclusive business rights in South Korea, expanded integrated platform and cybersecurity co-selling opportunities, and broader deployment of Elektrobit's software portfolio across its existing customer base.

"Partnering with Elektrobit, a subsidiary of AUMOVIO (formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental) marks an important milestone in AUTOCRYPT's growth as a key partner within the global software-defined vehicle ecosystem," said Duksoo Kim, Cofounder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "By combining platform and cybersecurity technologies, we aim to expand business opportunities across major Asian markets, while driving revenue growth, improving profitability, and strengthening our foundation for sustainable growth."

As an initial step in the partnership, AUTOCRYPT and Elektrobit will jointly showcase their core technologies at the 2026 Automotive Innovation Day (AID) event, taking place on July 1, 2026, at the Suwon Convention Center in South Korea.

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io/elektrobit

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity across the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from vehicle development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. Today, the company is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit's innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

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