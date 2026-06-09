atNorth Joins Norwegian Data Center Industry (Norsk Datasenterindustri) Following Strategic Expansion into Norway

Membership reinforces commitment to sustainable growth, regional collaboration, and sovereign digital infrastructure in the Nordics

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced that it has joined the Norwegian Data Center Industry, an industry body representing the whole data center ecosystem in Norway.

The announcement follows atNorth's recent expansion into Norway, marked by the acquisition of land for its flagship NOR01 data center campus at Haugaland Business Park, a 36-hectare site designed to support high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments. atNorth's expansion into Norway establishes its presence across all Nordic countries, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of sustainable infrastructure across the Nordics.

By joining the Norwegian Data Center Industry, atNorth aims to bolster collaboration between industry stakeholders, policymakers, and regional partners to support the continued growth of Norway's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Through its membership, atNorth will support key initiatives aimed at positioning data centers as essential civic infrastructure contributing economic, social and environmental sustainability in addition to promoting forward-looking regulation, contributing to industry standards and best practices, and driving innovation in energy efficiency and power resilience.

"Establishing a presence in Norway has been a strategic priority for atNorth, and joining the Norwegian Data Center Industry is a natural next step as we deepen our engagement in the region," said Tatu Tuominen, Director of Public Affairs and Communications at atNorth. "As demand for AI-ready and sustainable infrastructure continues to accelerate, it is essential that industry players work collaboratively to ensure responsible growth. This membership allows us to actively contribute to shaping a sustainable, future-ready digital ecosystem in Norway and across the Nordics."

"We are pleased to have atNorth join us," says Reynir Jóhannesson, CEO of the Norwegian Data Center Industry. "The company brings significant international experience and expertise that will be valuable in promoting the importance of digital infrastructure and supporting Norway as an attractive location for data center investments."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcement of its joining of Nordic Compass, an alliance established to strengthen Nordic innovation and resilience. The business is also a participant in global initiatives including theClimate Neutral Data Centre Pact and the UN Global Compact, as well as being an active member of the European Data Center Association (EUDCA) and other regional data center industry associations in the Nordics. Through these partnerships, atNorth hopes to bolster innovation and collaboration, supporting the growth of the Nordic digital infrastructure ecosystem as a leading example to global markets.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well four mega sites under development across Kouvola Finland, Ølgod, Denmark, Sollefteå, Sweden and Haugaland, Norway. The business also has an additional metro site under construction in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

laura@meadcameron.com

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