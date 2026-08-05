APR Reports Record H1 2026 Revenue, Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Results

Q2 2026 revenue jumped 134% YoY to KRW 767.5B, while operating profit rose 135% YoY to KRW 190.6B

Six-month revenue reached KRW 1.36 trillion, nearly matching the company's full-year revenue for 2025

Overseas revenue surged 178% YoY to top KRW 700 billion, accounting for 92% of Q2 total

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Co., Ltd. (APR, or "the company"), a leading global beauty company, today announced its preliminary consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, delivering the highest quarterly performance to date.

For the second quarter of 2026, APR reported consolidated revenue of KRW 767.5 billion (+134.2% YoY) and operating profit of KRW 190.6 billion (+134.5% YoY), with an operating profit margin of 24.8%.

The company's cumulative revenue for the first half of 2026 reached KRW 1.36 trillion, nearly matching its full-year 2025 revenue in just six months.

Growth was primarily led by the Cosmetics Division, which generated a record quarterly revenue of KRW 648.3 billion (up 185.5% YoY). Strong demand for core lineups and the robust rollout of new products underpinned this result.

Overseas sales grew 178% year-over-year to exceed KRW 700 billion, representing 92% of total Q2 revenue. Combined sales from North America and Europe accounted for 68% of total overseas revenue, up from 40% in the prior-year period. Following rapid expansion, Europe was reported as a standalone segment for the first time this quarter.

In North America, revenue surged 264.6% YoY to KRW 376.3 billion, fueled by continued online growth and expanding presence in major offline retailers such as Target and Walmart. The company plans to enter Costco in the second half of 2026.

In Europe, revenue rose 380.3% YoY to KRW 145.1 billion, backed by strong e-commerce gains across key markets including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Europe has now emerged as a new pillar of APR's global growth.

In Asia, stable demand drove revenue to KRW 121.1 billion (up 14.5% YoY), while revenue in other regions surged 325% YoY to KRW 61.7 billion.

About APR Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, APR Co., Ltd. is a global beauty company dedicated to integrating advanced skincare expertise into everyday beauty routines. Operating a diversified portfolio of consumer-loved brands—including MEDICUBE (skincare), MEDICUBE AGE-R (home beauty devices), and Aprilskin—APR addresses diverse consumer needs across global markets through continuous innovation and consumer-centric development.