DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT has officially launched the M9 Pro, its flagship wire-free robotic lawn mower designed for smarter, effortless lawn care in complex residential gardens. Combining advanced navigation, intelligent automation, and professional mowing performance, the M9 Pro makes maintaining a beautiful lawn easier than ever.

HoloSense™ Quad-Fusion Navigation for Reliable All-Scenario Auto-Pilot

ANTHBOT M9 Pro Works with HoloSense™ Quad-Fusion Navigation System ANTHBOT M9 Pro Launches with HoloSense™ Quad-Fusion Navigation for Easy, Wire-Free Lawn Care Speed Speed

Powered by HoloSense™ Quad-Fusion Navigation, the M9 Pro combines 360° LiDAR, RTK, NetRTK, and Dual AI Vision to deliver reliable All-Scenario Auto-Pilot. The system continuously adapts to open lawns, shaded areas, narrow passages, and complex garden layouts for stable, precise mowing without boundary wires.

Designed for Complex Gardens and Wire-Free Convenience

Built for lawns up to 1,000 m², the M9 Pro features wire-free installation, automatic mapping, and intelligent scheduling, eliminating the complexity of traditional robotic mower setup. Through the ANTHBOT app, users can manage up to 32 mowing zones and enjoy a true Drop & Mow experience from day one.

Intelligent route planning and AI-powered obstacle recognition help the mower navigate trees, flower beds, pathways, and other real-world garden challenges with confidence.

Professional Mowing Performance

The M9 Pro delivers a clean, professional-looking lawn with intelligent U-shaped mowing patterns and EdgeWiz™ edge mowing technology. Its compact design passes through spaces as narrow as 65 cm, climbs slopes up to 45% (24°), crosses obstacles up to 3 cm, and recognizes more than 1,000 obstacle types using AI Vision.

Operating at ≤58 dB with IPX6 waterproof protection, the M9 Pro is built for reliable, low-maintenance lawn care throughout the mowing season.

Availability

Pre-orders for the ANTHBOT M9 Pro began on July 15, 2026, with official sales starting July 27, 2026. Customers placing qualifying pre-orders through the official ANTHBOT online store will receive a complimentary mower garage (valued at €169) while supplies last.

The ANTHBOT M5 Pro, designed for lawns up to 500 m², will be available at a later date.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi.For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit

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