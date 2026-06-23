ANTHBOT Brings Stadium-Inspired Lawn Care Home with Prime Day Savings on M Series Robot Lawn Mowers

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ANTHBOT

23 Jun, 2026, 06:00 GMT

Prime Day campaign offers up to €279 / $279 off M Series bundles across Europe and the United States

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its partnership with world-renowned goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen, ANTHBOT today announced Prime Day promotions for its M Series robotic lawn mowers, offering savings of up to €279 / $279 on selected bundles from June 23 through July 3 across Europe and the United States.

Inspired by ter Stegen's emphasis on precision and consistency, ANTHBOT aims to help homeowners achieve professional-looking lawns while reducing time spent on routine maintenance.

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Prime Day Offer Highlights
As part of the Prime Day campaign, ANTHBOT is offering some of its lowest prices of the year on the M Series:

  • M5: €499 / $549 (Regular: €749 / $799), save €250 / $250
  • M9: €599 / $649 (Regular: €849 / $899), save €250 / $250
  • Up to €279 / $279 savings on selected bundles
  • One-year complimentary 4G service included with selected bundles
  • Exclusive website giveaway with discounts up to €1,369 (N8 mower equivalent)

Compact Design, Powerful Performance
Introduced at CES 2026, the ANTHBOT M Series is designed for small and medium-sized residential lawns. It combines Full-Band RTK positioning with a dual-camera HDR vision system to enable precise wire-free navigation without perimeter wires.

The lineup includes the M5 for lawns up to 500 square meters and the M9 for up to 1,000 square meters. Both models navigate narrow passages as small as 65 centimeters (25.6 inches), making them suitable for complex residential gardens and varied terrain.

Equipped with a five-blade cutting system and a 20-centimeter cutting width, the M Series delivers mowing efficiency of up to 150 square meters per hour. AI-powered obstacle avoidance recognizes over 1,000 common garden objects, while a brushless motor ensures quieter operation and long-term durability.

The promotion runs from June 23 to July 3, 2026, across Europe and the United States. Details are available on the ANTHBOT website and the Amazon store.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers, including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vnEHCvs1q5VJ4iqr5nQHgOEcADYjpwfX

CONTACT: ANTHBOT PR Team, pr@anthbot.com

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