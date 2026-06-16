World-renowned tenor brings his Romanza 30th anniversary World Tour to Etihad Arena on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, as part of the inaugural Yasalam Classics.

Yasalam Classics - a new concert series, featuring landmark performances during the week of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pre-sale tickets are exclusively available for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders for 24 hours, with general sale from 1PM on Wednesday,17 June.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian music legend Maestro Andrea Bocelli has been announced as the first artist for Yasalam Classics, a new concert series within the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme during Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 race week.

Andrea Bocelli to perform at the inaugural Yasalam Classics during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week

Bocelli will take to the stage at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, as the curtain rises on the region's most anticipated week of sport and entertainment. He will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, celebrated for its luminous sound and expressive performances.

Yasalam Classics, produced by Ethara in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, adds to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's entertainment programme, alongside After-Race Concerts and Official After-Parties. This year's lineup already features Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons, with more artists to be announced. The new series brings music classics to the programme for the first time, broadening a race week entertainment offering that spans genres and generations.

Andrea Bocelli has captivated audiences worldwide for over three decades. Known for beloved classical crossover works including Con te partirò (Time to Say Goodbye), Canto della Terra and Ave Maria, Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and performed at landmark events, including the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Romanza, the album that established Bocelli as a global phenomenon. Released in 1997, it produced some of his most celebrated works and achieved platinum and diamond certifications in more than 20 countries. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. The Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour celebrates that legacy across major cities worldwide, with his performance at Etihad Arena bringing the tour to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race week.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: "Yasalam Classics is a significant addition to the star-studded Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entertainment programme, and Andrea Bocelli is the perfect artist to launch it. His performance will bring a different dimension to race week and reflects our ambition to stage the biggest and most exciting entertainment event of the year."

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders have an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale access before tickets go on general sale on Wednesday June 17 at 1pm, available at ticketmaster.ae and etihadarena.ae

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

A standout fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its inaugural race at Yas Marina Circuit on 30 October 2009, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has served as the season finale since 2014. The race is renowned for its unique twilight format, remaining the only day-night Grand Prix on the calendar. The event sets benchmarks for fan experience, live entertainment and hospitality, with the 2025 event drawing record attendance of 339,000 and earning the F1 Promoter of the Year award.

More than a race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix blends elite motorsport, music and culture in an iconic setting on Yas Island - the leading tourism and entertainment destination. The acclaimed Yaslam presented by e& entertainment programme features four nights of After-Race concerts and Official After-Parties, with electrifying performances of international stars wrapping up each day of the event at Etihad Park.

Offering unparalleled value and extending the fan experience far beyond the circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's premier attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLabs Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

This year's event will be the 18th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 3rd December to Sunday, 6th December. abudhabigp.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills within the live entertainment industry. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Conference Centre, and through its OVG Middle East venture, Zayed Sports City, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

ABOUT EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

DCT Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

ABOUT MIRAL

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 70+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

ABOUT YAS ISLAND

Located on the golden shores, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, the vibrant day-to-night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W - Yas Island, Hilton Yas Island, and The WB™, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

For more information, visit www.yasisland.com